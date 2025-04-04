Nigerian singer Davido recently hung out with his uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke, alongside his team members

The Grammy-nominated artist and the people around him seemed to have had a good time during their outing

A viral video showed the artist reacting to a huge amount of money his aide whispered into his ears

Nigerian singer Davido (born Davido Adeleke) was recently captured on camera during an outing with friends and team members.

In the video, the singer was seen conversing with his assistant, Lati, who whispered something into his ear. It appeared that Lati was informing him about some expenses.

Davido, visibly surprised, mouthed "7000 pounds" (approximately 14 million naira) in disbelief, confirming the amount he had just heard.

As Lati said some words in Davido's ear, he responded, "For what? Seven thousand pounds for what?"

During the star-studded event, notable guests such as the Osun state governor, Ademola Adeleke, who happens to be Davido’s uncle, and other prominent personalities were in attendance.

Netizens who watched the video from a distance pointed out the importance of covering one's mouth when speaking in public, as Davido’s reaction was caught on camera.

Watch the video below:

Internet users react to Davido’s video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

mcnugar said:

"Now I know why people they cover mouth talk for public."

christyzeeezekiel wrote:

"Normally baddest fit pay am, but the money too much."

donptv reacted:

"Film 🎥 Davido mouth, you say wetin? Film Davido mouth.. 7 thousand pounds … you say wetin 7 thousand pounds."

theylove_gold reacted:

"Nigerians, even people wan never chop dey laugh person wan dn chop 3 times for morning alone."

phartoeyhey wrote:

"Hand don thru touch everybody laidis."

remixwinter said:

"That's 13milli above😫😹😹 Wetyn dem drink kwanu? Na water Jesus Turn to whine?

auduthe4th_ said:

"@davido they for like pity this boy everyday na Billing."

kingolumoney said:

"OBO no fear governor deh background @davido 🔥 skin full."

kaptkaylib said:

"Boy: How much i go give the geh? OBO: For what? BOY: For the night. OBO: 7K pounds."

ola_west reacted:

"As per say him dey pick money for ground,so you shouldn't account for any money you're spending."

horxce said:

"Lol this wasn't a conversation about the bill, because how them go they gimme bill for Nigeria in pounds???"

joannaralph6 reacted:

"Sha 7 k na small money ni even for pounds, u people should fear God na. Wetin normally he fit pay am but it's too much ahhhhhhhh."

chopischop247 reacted:

"Money doesn’t grow on trees not even for the adelekes."

Davido shares what he made at MSG

Legit.ng had reported that Davido opened up about the huge amount he raked in during his Madison Square Garden concert, which took place in the US.

He was speaking with an international media, Business Unlimited, about his career when he mentioned the amount he made.

According to him, he made $1.3m during the event.

