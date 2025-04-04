A young Nigerian man has shared his excitement online after starting his new building project with eagerness to show every step of the journey

In a video posted on TikTok, he showed off a large crew of workers gathered at the building site to lay the foundation of the house

Massive reactions trailed the video as social media users stormed the comments section to congratulate him

A hardworking man from Nigeria recently took to social media to share his excitement as he commenced work on his latest building project.

The project, which is seemingly a residential building, marked an important milestone in the man's life.

Man celebrates laying foundation of new house

The man, known to his followers on TikTok as @askofkingbillionz, documented the early stages of the project, giving his followers a glimpse into the construction process.

In a video posted to his account, he showed the large team of workers assembled at the building site, all working together to lay the foundation of the new structure.

Accompanying the video was a heartfelt message expressing his gratitude and joy at finally embarking on the project.

"Joyful day to me," the video's caption read.

His joy was clearly overwhelming, and it was clear that this moment marked a great achievement for him.

As the project progresses, it will be interesting to see how it unfolds and what the final result will be.

For now, the man's followers will continue to follow his journey, eager to see the end result of his hard work and dedication.

Reactions as man celebrates laying foundation of house

The video quickly went viral, garnering a massive response from TikTok users who flocked to the comments section to offer their congratulatory messages and well-wishes.

@BTJ said:

"I like ur friends them join hand do am e go reach all of them."

@g.boss.ubah said:

"I so much love this all Yahoo boy is at work we know the color last."

@Yul Gomez said:

"I don't know you guys but I want to say a very big congratulations to you bro. E go reach all of us."

@Chinweike said:

"Na community project? Nna the way wey children take dey build now eh. When I was small I saw adult building now that I'm an adult I see children building."

@user3944638895145 said:

"So much love this all Yahoo boy is at work we know the color last."

@Slide C Official said:

"As them all join hands dig the fandation e go reach all of them i.j.n. and me too Amen."

@Timothy Grill said:

"Actively paste all Cc deals on usa Germany Sweden Italy , U.K. Canada Australia, Spain and Switzerland."

@Ãžå _ Śüřē added:

"Na all the boys wey HK your pack make them come dig foundation for you. Congratulations."

Watch the video here:

Man shows off magnificent bungalow

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian man expressed his excitement on social media after completing his building project.

In a video, the happy man showed off the design of his new house and revealed that he built it in just five months.

