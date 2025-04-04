The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has reportedly transferred AIG Usaini Gumel from Zone 7, Abuja, to Community Policing, Research, and Planning

The transfer allegedly followed Gumel’s remarks questioning the constitutionality of the state of emergency in Rivers state and the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara

Meanwhile, reports detailed that AIG Mobolaji Victor Olaiya was appointed as Gumel's replacement same day the top officer was transferred

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has reportedly transferred the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) in charge of Zone 7 Abuja, Usaini Gumel, to Community Policing, Research and Planning.

IGP took this decision against Gumel after he allegedly described the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers state and the suspension of Governor Sir Siminalayi Fubara as unconstitutional.

Legit.ng recalls that Tinubu, on March 18, declared a state of emergency in the oil-rich state, suspending Fubara, his deputy, Ngozi Odu, and the state lawmakers for an initial period of six months.

The president cited the attack on the oil pipeline and the protracted political crisis in the state triggered by the feud between Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, the FCT minister, as reasons for his action.

Ibok-Ete Ibas, was appointed and sworn in as the sole administrator for the state.

However, insiders alleged that Mr Gumel expressed his opinion about the declaration of state of emergency casually in his office during an informal conversation with some of his colleagues, but one of them betrayed his trust and reported him to the IGP.

AIG Usaini Gumel's transfer sparks controversy

According to a report publised by Daily Nigerian on Friday, April 4, Mr Gumel, who reportedly assumed duty at Zone 7, Abuja on February 19, was not formally queried or asked to respond to the allegations before the transfer.

“The IG was swift. Gumel allegedly made the remark on 29th March, 2025, and on the same day, the IG ordered the force secretary to transfer him to Community Policing. The official wireless signal was issued the following day,” said an inside source.

Daily Nigerian also reported that Mr Gumel was immediately replaced by AIG Mobolaji Victor Olaiya in a signal dated March 30, 2025.

The posting, Daily Nigerian said, was viewed as a “severe punishment” to any senior police officer who is not in the IGP’s good books.

While Zone 7, which oversees Nigeria’s FCT and Niger state, is viewed as a strategic and “lucrative” beat, community policing, research and planning is considered to be a “punitive beat”.

As of the time of filling this report, the Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, is yet to react to the development or release an official statement concerning the matter.

