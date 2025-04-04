Odumodumublvck has shared reason for calling out Peter Obi while making announcement about his music

The singer had dared the politician to share a video and say that the Machine was coming as a form of support for his career

After the backlash over his tweet, he decided to share the reason for his utterance and his fans were still not pleased with him

Nigerian rapper, Tochukwu Gbubemi Ojogwu, more popularly known as Odumodublvck, has finally shared reason for calling out Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate on X.

The Wotowoto Reasoning crooner had tweeted and asked the politician to make a video in support of his upcoming album, The Machine is Coming. He reminded Peter Obi of his support during the last election and demanded the favour in return.

Odumodublvck share what he did for Peter obi in 2023 after being dragged for calling politician out. Photo credit@odumodublvck/@peterobigregory

Source: Instagram

After his tweet was greeted with criticism, he tweeted again and shared the reason for his calling out the politician.

According to him, he was offered an undisclosed amount, but it was something he has never seen before in his life to campaign against Peter Obi.

Odumodublvck shares more reason

The music star, who loves football also added that he sacrificed his life for Peter Obi, but he didn't go deep to explain the kind of sacrifice he made.

Odumodublvck speaks about Peter Obi after asking him to make video for his new album. Photo credit@odumodublvck

Source: Instagram

Odumodublvck asserted that asking Peter Obi to make a video for him was not too much, as he was not the type to seek for favours.

Fans react to Odumodublvck's tweet

Followers of the rapper were not happy with him because of his tweet, as they blasted the singer for seeking favour in return from Peter Obi.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Odumodublvck's tweet

Netizens reacted to the tweet posted by the rapper. Here are comments below:

@michael._u commented:

"You can’t expect rewards for doing right. So he owes you for refusing to collect bribe?"

@steph_aniee0 shared:

"Make politician promote your song for you? Nah prank? Una don really see PO finish."

@velyn____xx reacted:

"Wait so because you rejected money to campaign against him, means he owe you an album promotion? “You sacrificed your life” how?"

@vally_yo_ wrote:

"Una don see this man less, so if you campaigned for Tinubu or atiku, u go get mind tell dem make dem promote your album?"

@bhee_chee shared:

"You did him a Favour he didn’t ask for. What makes you think you’re entitled to a reciprocated favor from him?"

@perrysignature2 stated:

"I think last election sacrifice was not personal gain but for all of us ? Nor be the same greediness we dey accuse our bad leaders be dis?"

Odumodublvck makes claim about music in video

Meanwhile, Odumodublvck had made a bold claim about his career and what it has done for him

According to him, music does not cheat anyone, it is what one puts into it that it gives back to the person.

His utterance was greeted with criticism from fans, who debated about his words and taunted him about his career.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng