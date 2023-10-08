Model Natasha Udovenko's biography: age, height, career

Natasha Udovenko, also known as Lilit or Ariel, is a popular Ukrainian model, actress and content creator. She is widely recognised for sharing fashion, lifestyle and modelling content on her Instagram account, where she has amassed an extensive following.

Natasha Udovenko has carved a niche for herself in the global fashion industry, enchanting audiences with her beauty, talent, and magnetic presence. The fashion model has been featured in various publications, including Playboy Magazine. She has also pursued an acting career.

Full name Nataliia Udovenko Nickname Lilit A, Ariel Gender Female Date of birth 16 October 1994 Age 29 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Kyiv, Ukraine Current residence Kyiv, Ukraine Nationality Ukrainian Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’5’’ Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 112 Weight in kilograms 51 Body measurements in inches 31-22-34 Body measurements in centimetres 79-56-86 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Green Relationship status Single Profession Actress, fashion model, content creator Instagram @angelsetfree X (Twitter) @angelstfree

Natasha Udovenko’s biography

The fashion model was born and raised in Kyiv, Ukraine. She has recently returned home (at least for now) after a prolonged stay in the United States, where she was working on her career. She is a Ukrainian national of white ethnicity.

What is Natasha Udovenko’s age?

The Ukrainian model is 29 years old as of 2023. When was Natasha Udovenko born? She was born on 16 October 1994. Her zodiac sign is Libra.

Career

Natalia Udovenko is a model, actress, and content creator. She is famous particularly for sharing her sensual modelling content on Instagram, where she has accumulated over 167 thousand followers as of this writing.

She professionally began her modelling journey in 2014 after debuting as an adult model on various websites, including Met Art, Eternaldesire and for the company Yonitale. In 2016, she became one of the ten highest-ranking models on Met-Art's website.

The model has also graced the covers of various notable magazines, including Playboy Magazine, Elegant Magazine and The Imaginarium magazine. In April 2019, she was Playmate of the Month at Playboy Portugal and appeared in Playboy Mexico, photographed by Ana Dias.

What is Natasha Udonvenko’s net worth?

The Ukrainian content creator has an alleged net worth of $2 million. She has accumulated this wealth through various sources, including her career as a social media model and brand endorsements.

What is Natasha Udovenko’s height?

Nataliia Udovenko stands at 5 feet 5 inches or 165 centimetres tall. She weighs approximately 106 pounds or 48 kilograms. Furthermore, her measurements are 31-22-34 inches or 79-56-86 centimetres.

Fast facts about Natasha Udovenko

Who is Natasha Udovenko? She is a Ukrainian fashion model, actress and adult content creator. She is best known for sharing fashion, modelling and lifestyle pictures on Instagram. Where is Natasha Udovenko from? She was born in Kyiv, Ukraine. How old is Natasha Udovenko? She is 29 years old as of 2023. She was born on 16 October 1994. Who is Natasha Udovenko dating? The model recently shared that she returned to Ukraine because of an ex, but claimed it was a mistake. The identity of her partner was not revealed. What is Natasha Udovenko’s height? She is 5 feet 5 inches or 165 centimetres tall. What is Natasha Udovenko's net worth? She has an estimated net worth of $2 million. Where does Natasha Udovenko live now? The model is currently in Ukraine but has expressed a desire to return to the United states to further her career.

Natasha Udovenko is a Ukrainian fashion model, content creator and actress best recognised for sharing fashion and modelling content on Instagram, where she boasts a significant following. She has also appeared on various numerous magazine covers, such as Playboy Magazine.

