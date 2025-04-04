Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering metro.

FCT, Abuja - Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election, has once again tackled President Bola Tinubu.

In a post on his verified X (formerly Twitter account) on Friday, April 4, Atiku bemoaned the recent killings in Bokkos local government area (LGA) of Plateau state.

Atiku said in the statement:

"The failure of Bola Tinubu’s security architecture has now become an endemic nationwide phenomenon with repeated killings, more of which do not even make the headlines.

"Nigerians are now being forced to get used to such news of wanton killings, and I again offer my condolences to the bereaved communities of Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State and the affected families.

"I wish to restate my counsel to the Tinubu-led FG to reconfigure its security architecture to meet the needs of protecting the lives and properties of our people."

Legit.ng reports that death toll in a coordinated gunmen attacks on some communities in Bokkos LGA of Plateau state has risen to 52.

This followed the recovery of additional 40 corpses of victims that were killed by the rampaging gunmen on Wednesday, April 2, and Thursday, April 3, night while the search and rescue team kept combing the bushes for missing persons.

Legit.ng learnt that that the assailants attacked Mangor Tamiso, Daffo, Manguna (Tagai), Hurti and Tadai communities of Bokkos LGA on the night of April 2, 2025, opening fire on innocent citizens.

Chairman of Bokkos Cultural Development Council (BCDC) Vanguard, Farmasum Fuddang, confirmed the incident on Friday, April 4. According to him, 31 persons were given a mass burial on Thursday, April 3, with other 5 underage victims were burnt to ashes in Hurti village, 11 others were killed in Ruwi village, 4 persons killed in Manguna with one person killed in Dafo Village.

Source: Legit.ng