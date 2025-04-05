Nigerian comedian Ushbebe, whose real name is Justice has gone online to state the obvious about music legend 2baba

Recall that social media has not rested ever since 2bba got entangle with Edo lawmaker, Natasha Osawarusu

A new video by the comedian spoke to the masses to take necessary action for the singer's 'freedom'

Ushbebe, a comedian, has called on all Nigerians to help 2baba by drowning him in prayers.

The music legend, widely called 2baba, has been in the news since February 2025 after publicly announcing his separation from his wife of 13 years, Annie Macaulay.

Shortly after the devastating incident, it was said that Annie landed in the rehab so she could 'get clean'.

While the news gained popularity, it was also revealed on 2baba's part that he was now in a relationship with Edo lawmaker, Natasha Osawarusu.

This development shocked so many Nigerians as to how he would take such a drastic decision amid his separation. They got engaged, and now, Natasha added his surname 'Idibia' to her IG bio.

Just like many, comedian Ushbebe has now come forward to ask Nigerian to join hands in fervent prayers for the sake of 2baba.

Ushbebe noted that the Jos-born singer needed divine intervention, and that legends should remain legends.

Watch his video below:

Nigerians react to Ushbebe's comment about 2baba

Read some reactions as compiled below:

@vee_ivory said:

"That’s the price for jumping up and down. Cause one day you will jump and enter bottle where you cannot come out from."

@adanna_._._ said:

"Them go run go marry their side chick, you will expect them to start doing a whole lot better since they are now free of semi free from their *witch wife*. Only to see them going from 100-0 real quick. They become lower than basic ultimate caricature bound by read and black linen clothe. Odogwu to odiegwu, Legend to awokpa 🙄."

@ruthiana_e said:

"Legend never rest since him marry second wife. Legend life matters, justice for Legend 😩😩🤕."

@esther.ujuu said:

"Brotherhood no proud again??? Set awon he found peace. Let men speak their truth 😂😂 see as full grown man Dey d!sgrace himself 😂 because of promiscuity. Tueh!!! Make Natasha tie am well abeg. Allegedly oh😂😂."

@chii_doris said:

"Annie was packaging him for so long 😂."

@goodnesws_okon said:

"The thing sweet me die next time the family will learn to appreciate the first wife now dem no dey even see their son again."

@sandra_posh44 said:

"Tuface with his jaruma lookalike second wife."

@constancejohn784 said:

"Na one face now o, Natasha don hold the second face."

@ms__kay1 said:

"Someone said since the relationship started, he has not sat down. Na so so waka."

