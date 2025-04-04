President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed a new Managing Director of Ajaokuta Steel Company

Tinubu, on Friday, April 4, 2025, approved the appointment of Nasir Naeem Abdulsalam as MD of Ajaokuta Steel Company

The Director, Information & Public Relations to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Segun Imohiosen, shared more details about the appointment

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu appointed Nasir Naeem Abdulsalam as the Managing Director of Ajaokuta Steel Company.

The appointment is in accordance with the provisions of the Certain Political and Judicial Office Holders (Salaries and Allowances, etc) Act 2008 as amended.

The Director, Information & Public Relations to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Segun Imohiosen, said Nasir’s appointment takes effect from 3rd April 2025.

Imohiosen made this known in a statement issued on Friday, April 2025

Abdulsalam served previously as the Technical Adviser to the Honourable Minister of Steel Development as well as the Special Assistant (Academics) to the Director General of the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS).

According to the statement, President Tinubu tasks Abdulsalam to leverage on his wealth of experience in the steel industry in his new assignment,

Tinubu urged Abdulsalam to revolutionise the company to generate important upstream and downstream industrial and economic activities that will position the nation as the industrial hub of Africa in line with the diversification drive of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Nigerians react as Tinubu appoints Ajaokuta Steel Company MD

@SamsonOgunwoye

Prof. Nasir is a good and reliable man, I have no doubt that he would make an indelible impacts on the moribund project. Go and make us proud sir.

@KolawoleBaseet

A lecturer in the Faculty of Science University of Abuja.

@oladele92abiola

They will allow us to rest at least for now.

@chiukwujioke

U dey appoint person for a system that isn’t working.

@ae_ogunnoiki

Another young man. Jagaban na Jagaban. Leader of all leaders.

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Tinubu appointed Ayo Sotinrin as the managing director of the Bank of Agriculture.

Tinubu's spokesperson, in a statement on Friday, April 4, noted that the appointment of Sotinrin was with immediate effect.

According to the presidency, Sotinrin has wider and extensive experience in the private and public sectors in the agricultural field.

Legit.ng also reported that President Tinubu appointed Bayo Ojulari as a replacement for Mele Kyari, the immediate past GCEO of NNPC Limited.

The presidency announced the appointment of Ojulari in the early hours of Wednesday, April 2, 2025, adding that it was with immediate effect.

Ojulari's appointment came amid the disagreement between the NNPC and the Dangote Refinery over the selling of crude oil in naira.

Tinubu makes fresh appointment on Sallah Day

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu surprised Nigerians with another fresh appointment on Sallah Day.

Tinubu appointed Dr Ibrahim Yahaya Oloriegbe as Chairman of the National Health Authority Insurance Authority (NHIA).

Oloriegbe, a former Senator represented Kwara Central Senatorial District at the 9th Senate of the National Assembly.

