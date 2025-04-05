The Nigerian man who lost his pregnant wife has insisted that the hospital demanded money from him before they would attend to her

He said the hospital asked him to pay N500k, an allegation the hospital has denied through its founder, Rauf Salami

Akinbobola Akintunde Folajimi said his wife would have lived if the hospital had attended to her immediately when they arrived

Akinbobola Akintunde Folajimi, the husband of late Kemi, the pregnant woman who died in labour has insisted that he was asked to pay a N500k deposit.

He said that, on that day, he did not have N500,000, which he is alleging the hospital asked him to bring.

How much Folajimi had in his account

However, he said he had N80,000 in his account, and he had pleaded with the hospital to attend to his wife.

He said he promised them that he would raise the money and bring it to them, but he wanted his wife to be fine first.

In an interview with The Punch Newspapers, Akinbobola Akintunde Folajimi said the hospital did not listen to him.

He said instead, he was asked to take his wife to Epe General Hospital, which was more than 40 40-minute drive from there.

He told Punch Newspapers:

"When we arrived at the hospital, the doctors checked her and then turned to me, saying that we needed to deposit N500,000 before they could proceed. My heart dropped. I told them I didn’t have N500,000 at the moment, but I promised them – I swore – I would raise it before the end of the day. I had some money in my account, about N80,000."

According to Folajimi, he is a farmer, and he owned a lot of livestock, which he was ready to sell to raise the money to bring to the hospital.

His words:

"I had a small farm at home with goats, rabbits, chickens, and turkeys. I was ready to sell everything. I even thought of calling my family and hers if the money wouldn’t be enough after selling the animals. But the hospital didn’t listen."

Folajimi alleges that the hospital refused to touch his wife unless the N500,000 was paid.

He said:

"They refused. Unmoved, they said they wouldn’t touch her without that N500,000. I pleaded, I cried, I begged them to start treatment while I found the money, but they shook their heads. Then I asked them, ‘Where else can we go?’ One of the doctors mentioned a hospital in Epe. My stomach twisted. Lakowe to Epe is at least a 40-minute drive, if not more, and time was running out.

"We live near Lakowe School Gate, so he told me to start heading to Epe. The moment my wife heard ‘Epe’, I could hear the disappointment in her voice. Weak and in pain, she said it was too far. She kept telling me this, and I kept telling the doctors, but they wouldn’t listen."

Hospital denies demanding N500,000 from Folajimi

However, the As Salam Convalescent Centre, located in Iwerekun 1, Ibeju Lekki, denied that it demanded N500,000 from Folajimi.

The hospital, through its founder, Rauf Salami, had told Punch that Kemi was brought to the hospital without much blood in her system.

He said:

“Given the complexity of the case, we advised the husband to take her to the Epe General Hospital, which is better equipped to handle such emergencies. We did not at any time demand any payment, as we prioritise the patient’s urgent need for specialised care."

Another man loses his wife due to alleged quackery

