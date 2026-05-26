Sheikh Ahmad Gumi has urged Nigeria’s leaders to rethink their reliance on military force in tackling banditry and insurgency

He called for dialogue, rehabilitation, and reintegration of repentant fighters, stressing that force alone has failed to deliver peace

Linking insecurity to poverty and corruption, Gumi pressed for reforms that address the root causes of violence across the North-West

Islamic cleric Sheikh Ahmad Abubakar Mahmoud Gumi has urged the Nigerian government and military to rethink their reliance on force in addressing banditry and insurgency.

Speaking in Kaduna, he argued that the kinetic approach used for nearly two decades has failed to deliver lasting peace.

Sheikh Gumi calls for dialogue and rehabilitation as Nigeria battles banditry. Photo credit: SheikhGumi/x

Source: Facebook

“If the kinetic approach is not working for 17 years, why don’t we change the approach?” he asked, highlighting the need for fresh strategies beyond military action.

Dialogue and rehabilitation as solutions

Gumi called for dialogue, rehabilitation, and reintegration of repentant bandits, stressing that financial settlements alone, as attempted in states like Katsina and Zamfara, were not enough.

“Let’s engage them. Let’s dislodge them from the forest. Let’s take their children and put them in school. Let’s do something different,” he said.

He emphasised that many bandits were willing to surrender but feared arrest or retaliation, depicting the importance of a credible amnesty framework.

Lessons from Boko Haram rehabilitation

Drawing parallels with the rehabilitation programme for repentant Boko Haram members, Gumi suggested that a similar model could be applied to rural banditry in the North-West. He noted that listening to the conditions of those ready to lay down arms was crucial for peacebuilding.

“These people told us they are ready to lay down their arms, but what are their conditions? Has anybody listened to them?” he queried.

The cleric also linked insecurity to poverty, social injustice, and corruption, urging Nigerian leaders to pursue reforms that address these root causes. He argued that without tackling underlying issues, violence would continue to resurface despite military efforts.

Sheikh Gumi

Sheikh Ahmad Abubakar Mahmoud Gumi is a prominent Nigerian Islamic cleric, scholar and public commentator known for his outspoken views on national security and social issues. Based in Kaduna, he has consistently advocated for dialogue and non‑violent approaches to tackling banditry and insurgency, arguing that military force alone cannot bring lasting peace.

Gumi has drawn attention to the role of poverty, corruption and social injustice in fuelling violence, urging leaders to adopt reforms that address these root causes. His calls for rehabilitation and reintegration of repentant fighters have made him a key voice in debates on peacebuilding across northern Nigeria.

Peacebuilding in Nigeria gains attention as Gumi promotes amnesty framework. Photo credit: ShiekhGumi/x

Source: Facebook

Gumi alleges Nigerian govt knows terrorists’ identities

Legit.ng earlier reported that a prominent Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, said the Nigerian government knows the identities and locations of terrorists in the country. Sheikh Ahmad Gumi said he doesn’t negotiate alone with bandits and terrorsist in the bush and forest.

The controversial Islamic scholar said he’s accompanied by police, military, and other security agencies. As reported by Nigerian Tribune, Gumi stated during a recent interview with DRTV, which started trending on Tuesday, March 10, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng