A final-year health sciences student has died in a tragic trailer accident in Lokoja shortly after completing his final exams

The incident has left classmates and student associations mourning the sudden loss of a promising young graduate

The Federal Road Safety Corps, which also confirmed the crash, said the victim suffered fatal head injuries

A tragic accident has claimed the life of a final-year student of the Kogi State College of Health Sciences and Technology, Idah, just hours after he finished writing his final examination.

Final-year student dies in Lokoja trailer crash hours after completing his last examination. Photo: FRSC

Source: Getty Images

The student, identified as Ismail Abdulkarim, reportedly died in a road crash around the Felele area of Lokoja, opposite Kogi State Polytechnic.

Witnesses said the incident happened on Friday afternoon, May 22, when Abdulkarim tried to avoid some wheelbarrow pushers on the road. He reportedly lost control and fell beneath a speeding trailer.

“Unfortunately, he fell under an oncoming trailer moving at high speed, resulting in a fatal head injury. He died instantly,” a witness said, as disclosed by Daily Trust.

Sources close to the family said the young man had just arrived in Lokoja from Idah after completing his final exams at the Community Health Department. He was said to be on his way to visit family members in another part of the city when the accident happened.

The news, however, left many of his classmates and friends devastated.

Classmates mourn student killed after final exam

One of his colleagues shared an emotional tribute online, recalling how they had all written the same examination earlier that day.

“It is really sad news. The entire Community Health Department has lost you. We all sat in class and wrote exams today, and now you are no longer alive. Rest in peace.”

The National Association of Kogi State Students (NAKOSS), which also reacted to the incident, described Abdulkarim’s death as painful and heartbreaking.

The president of the association in the school, Hassan Mustapha, said the deceased was a calm and promising student whose life touched many people.

FRSC confirms tragic death of final-year student crushed in Lokoja road crash just hours after exams.

Source: Original

FRSC confirms crash

The Kogi State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Lawal Fagge, confirmed the accident.

According to him, the crash happened around 5:28 pm and involved a truck with registration number KMC 23 YQ.

He added that the victim suffered multiple injuries, including severe head injuries, while his remains were taken to the Federal Teaching Hospital in Lokoja for autopsy.

Seven die in Ota tollgate crash

Previously, Legit.ng reported that seven people died in a tragic accident at Ota Tollgate along the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway in Ogun state.

Eyewitnesses said a trailer tanker reportedly suffered brake failure and rammed into a tricycle and other road users, killing six men and one woman, while two others sustained critical injuries.

Governor Dapo Abiodun, who condemned the reckless driving and ordered an investigation into the crash, directed FRSC, police, NSCDC, and TRACE to strengthen enforcement and prevent further loss of lives along the busy corridor.

Three die in Lagos-Ibadan crash

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that three people died and one other was injured in a crash involving a Lexus and a motorcycle along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in Ogun state.

The Federal Road Safety Corps said eight adult men were involved in the accident around the Oniworo area at about 1:04 p.m., with three victims confirmed dead on the spot, while one person sustained injuries.

FRSC attributed the crash to overspeeding and a burst tyre.

Source: Legit.ng