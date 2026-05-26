Yul Edochie has opened up about his relationship with his first daughter, Danielle, whom he had with May Edochie

His daughter graduated a while ago and celebrated online while her father looked the other way amid backlash from fans

Many were not pleased with what he said about their relationship, as they dragged him over it

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has opened up about his first daughter, Danielle, whom he had with his first wife, May Edochie.

The actor had previously been dragged for not celebrating his first daughter, Danielle, during her graduation while he was posting his other children with his second wife, Judy Austin, at the time.

Reactions as Yul Edochie speaks about relationship with his first daughter. Photo credit@mayuledochie/@yuledochie

Source: Instagram

While appearing on the Honest Bunch Podcast, he was asked about his relationship with his first daughter.

According to him, they are very close, adding that his daughter is just 21 years old and he does not expect her to understand him.

Yul Edochie shares more about Danielle

Also in the recording, he noted that when he was 21 years old, he did not understand his father, so he would not blame his daughter.

The movie star also stated that there would naturally be a tilt towards her mother’s side, which he described as normal.

Fans defend Yul Edochie's daughter over the actor's utterance. Photo credit@d3forareason

Source: Instagram

Fans react to Yul Edochie’s utterance

Reacting to the interview, fans expressed outrage and dragged the actor online. Some noted that the young woman may still be hurt over what happened between him and her mother.

Others claimed that his daughter might find it difficult to forgive him because of the way the family situation played out.

A few social media users advised him to focus more on his career and business, while others argued that he crossed the line by marrying another woman.

In his words:

"We are very close. She is just 21, I don’t expect her to understand me. When I was 21 years old, I didn’t understand my father. There will be a tilt towards her mother; it is a normal thing.”

Here is the Instagram video below:

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Here are comments below:

@freemindgloria wrote:

"If this man invests all this energy into one business, we for them respect am oooo… Apart from those Rubbish movies, what do you do?"

@coachegomichael commented:

"Your daughter can not forgive how you acted when her brother died..its a different issue from the mother side... it's completely different.'

@lightsome_uju shared:

"I only believed on what sir Pete Edochie said about Queen May, you go explain tire… more endorsement for Queen May."

@charitynelson79 stated:

"Just finished watching it. I regret wasting my data."

@ wuraola_richard wrote:

"Man get masculine voice no mean say e go get sense o."

@tynuorlah said:

"You crossed the line, and May ended the marriage."

@ modestacindy007 reacted:

"Just as you crossed the line and your first marriage ended."

May Edochie celebrates daughter as she graduates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that May Edochie became emotional as she shared a video from her daughter Danielle’s graduation from Pan-African University.

In her post, she expressed gratitude for how God had come through for them during her daughter’s time in school and highlighted her daughter's hard work.

Many were excited by the post, celebrating May Edochie's daughter while showering praise on both mother and daughter.

Source: Legit.ng