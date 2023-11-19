Iam Tongi’s age, height, real name, ethnicity, net worth

Iam Tongi is a singer and songwriter from the United States. He rose to fame as a participant in American Idol season 21. He won the season in May 2023 with a heartrending original song. He has since established his music career, touring the country. What is Iam Tongi’s age? Learn more about the singer.

Iam Tongi at the finale of "American Idol" season 21 in 2023. Photo: Stewart Cook/ABC (modified by author)

Iam Tongi started singing as a child. His fifth-grade teacher taught Iam’s class an extra skill to help connect with Hawaiian culture. Iam’s skill was playing the ukulele. Playing the instrument helped him focus in school despite his ADHD. Read more about Iam Tongi’s biography.

Profile summary

Full name William "Iam" Guy Tongi Gender Male Date of birth 1 September 2004 Age 19 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Kahuku, Oahu, Hawaii, United States Current residence Seattle, Washington, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’7” Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 242 Weight in kilograms 110 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Mother Lillie Tongi Father Rodney Tongi Siblings 4 Relationship status Single Profession Singer, songwriter Net worth $800,000 Instagram @wtongi

What is Iam Tongi’s age?

He is 19 years old as of 2023. The American singer was born on 1 September 2004. His zodiac sign is Virgo.

Iam Tongi’s real name is William Guy Tongi. He was born and raised in Kahuku, Oahu, Hawaii. Unfortunately, the cost of living on the island became too high for his family, forcing them to move to Seattle, Washington. Part of Tongi’s ambition is to make enough money to afford to move back to the island.

Iam Tongi's parents and siblings

Tongi is the youngest of five children. He has two brothers, Lerod and Sitaleki, and two sisters, Jennifer and Cassandra. Iam’s mother, Lillie Tongi, worked for an airline. His father was the late Rodney Tongi.

Tongi is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. One of Iam’s goals is to go on a mission soon. His faith was fundamental to him even through his stint on American Idol. His mother, Lillie, revealed that Iam, through their shared faith, was her rock after Rodney’s untimely passing.

Iam Tongi’s dad was the late Rodney Tongi, of Tongan and Samoan descent. Iam often speaks of his unique musical bond with his late father. Rodney was the first to believe in Iam’s musical gift. He gifted him his first guitar, even though it was beyond their budget.

Unfortunately, Rodney succumbed to stage 4 kidney disease in December 2021. Iam’s moving story about his father’s illness and passing made him a fan-favourite from the start of American Idol. He dedicated his final performance on the show to his late father. He performed an original song, I'll Be Seeing You, about missing and remembering his father fondly.

Career

Iam Tongi sings the national anthem prior to the T-Mobile Home Run Derby at T-Mobile Park on Monday, July 10, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Photo: Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos

Tongi first became famous when he auditioned for American Idol in February 2023. He performed a heartbreaking rendition of James Blunt’s Monsters. His performance, which he dedicated to his late father, moved the judges to tears. The three judges gave him a unanimous vote and a standing ovation. The video went viral on YouTube and has over 24 million views as of writing.

Tongi continued to be a fan-favourite throughout the season. He beat Megan Danielle and Colin Stough in May 2023, becoming the first Pacific Islander to win American Idol. Tongi walked away with the grand prize of $250,000 and a Hollywood Recordings recording contract.

Since winning the competition, Iam has been working on his music. He released his single, I’ll Be Seeing You, shortly before performing it at the finale. He has also released other songs, like Why Kiki and Efiafi. Tongi has performed across the United States, Australia and New Zealand. Furthermore, he has already announced a tour scheduled for 2024.

In addition to his music, Iam has amassed a significant social media following. He has over 21K followers on X (Twitter) and over 415K on Facebook. Additionally, he has over 306K subscribers on his YouTube channel and over 1.4 million followers on TikTok.

What is Iam Tongi’s net worth?

His net worth is allegedly about $800,000 as of 2023. He made much of his net worth from the American Idol season 21 grand prize of $250,000. Since then, the American Idol winner earns money from his music and concerts.

What is Iam Tongi's height?

The singer is approximately 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres) tall. Additionally, he weighs about 242 pounds or 110 kilograms.

FAQs

What is Iam Tongi's ethnicity? He is of a mixed race, with Tonga, Samoan and Irish ancestry.

Iam Tongi was the fan-favourite winner of American Idol season 21. Despite Iam Tongi’s age, he has established a flourishing career like previous winners of the singing show. He has several heartwarming songs and tours the country to perform them. Through it all, his father’s memory and faith inspire him and keep him going.

