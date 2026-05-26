Yul Edochie has continued to speak about his ex-wife as he appeared on the Honest Bunch Podcast

He shared part of what happened between them and all the things he wished for her while speaking about his new wife

What he said about his ex-wife got fans talking as they dragged him over his wishes for her

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has finally opened up about his ex-wife, May Edochie, and part of the reason that led to the breakdown of their marriage of many years.

The actor had announced that he had taken another wife, which led to the breakdown of his marriage to his first wife. They both went to court to dissolve the union.

Reactions as Yul Edochie breaks silence about his ex-wife, May. Photo credit@yuledochie/@mayyuledochie

Source: Instagram

While he was a guest on the Honest Bunch Podcast, he spoke about his family. According to him, there has been a lot of gossip about their breakup, and both he and his ex-wife are aware of the things that led to the collapse of their marriage.

Sharing more, he noted that they are both fine with the situation as they have moved on for good.

Yul Edochie shares more about his ex-wife

Speaking further, the actor said that people have been writing different things about him online and claiming that he does not want her to progress, but that is not true.

According to the barritione voice actor, he wishes her well and wants her to be fine. He noted that he is a traditional man and believes that whatever he wishes for others will come back to him.

Yul Edochie shares wishes for his ex-wife, May Edochie. Photo credit@yuledochie

Source: Instagram

In his words:

“I can't come out now, set a camera and begin to tell people that in 1992, she was here. I be man oo, e get some kind things wey man no dey do. Leave women to do the talking; the most important thing is that we are both fine. Nobody is perfect, I won't want to go into that. If na whether things happen, things happened, gist dey, but I go hold man. I be man, I be real man. I go set the camera and finish my ex-wife? No. I wish her well.

“I wish her the very best, I want her to be fine. A lot of people on social media are writing that I didn't want her to progress; that is all nonsense. The last thing that I will ever do is to plan evil for anybody. I am a traditional man. I wish her the very best. Both of us know the things wey lead to certain things, I won't go into all that. That is the mother of my three children. Any good thing wey go reach am, make e reach am.”

Here is the Instagram video below:

Reactions from fans about Yul's interview

Here are comments below:

@slimkiki commented:

"I swear down yuledochie you got nothing on her. You wey I know? You for open mouth wahhh so rest. Our Queen is doing just fine with or without your wishes she’s still winning back to back."

@veevogee shared:

"Whether you wish her well or not, she’s already doing well and will continue to do well. Leave her alone and focus on Mrs Chukwualovukam."

@dionn_luxempire stated:

"Akuko, with or without your well wishes, she’s already blessed and doing marvelously well."

@thefoodnetworknig2 wrote:

"She is already doing fine and in her best shape! Keep your wishes forJudy… Alo rami rami type shii"

@merhoni_sucree said:

"As a woman. Just make money! If May was broke, trust me, this man wouldn’t say this! Money brings respect o."

@itodebbie_luv reacted:

"Is not that yul was cautious about what to say against Queen May, the truth is that, yul doesn't really have anything bad to say against Queen May. Yul na ozour making it look as if he has something to say but doesn't want to say it."

Judy Austin likes post about May Edochie

Legit.ng previously reported that reactions had trailed Judy Austin's action after Omoni Oboli made a post about May Edochie featuring in her movie.

Oboli earlier announced that Edochie made her Nollywood debut in her film titled Uprising Wives on Strike 3.

Judy was among those who liked the post, and her action sparked reactions from fans, who shared mixed views.

Source: Legit.ng