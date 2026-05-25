Two Arsenal players appeared at the Premier League trophy presentation but did not receive winners’ medals

Premier League rules require players to make at least five league appearances to automatically qualify for a medal

Arsenal still have the option to award extra medals to squad members behind the scenes

Arsenal’s long-awaited Premier League title celebrations sparked confusion among supporters after two players were noticeably denied medals during the official trophy presentation.

The Gunners finally lifted the Premier League crown after ending a 22-year wait under manager Mikel Arteta, capping off an unforgettable campaign with celebrations following their final match of the season against Crystal Palace on Sunday, May 24.

Marli Salmon and Tommy Setford did not receive Premier League winners' medals during Arsenal's trophy ceremony. Photo by Catherine Ivill

Source: Getty Images

Thousands of Arsenal supporters watched emotional scenes unfold as the players celebrated the club’s first league title since the famous Invincibles era.

However, eagle-eyed fans quickly spotted an unusual moment during the medal ceremony involving youngsters Marli Salmon and Tommy Setford.

The pair were among the first Arsenal players to walk toward the podium during the presentation, but unlike many of their teammates, they did not collect Premier League winners’ medals, Tuko Sports reports.

Their omission immediately triggered questions online, with many supporters wondering why two members of the title-winning squad had seemingly been overlooked during such an important occasion.

The ceremony itself had already been slightly delayed as Crystal Palace held farewell celebrations for departing manager Oliver Glasner before Arsenal returned to the pitch in their home kit for the official presentation.

What do the Premier League rules say?

The explanation behind the controversial moment lies within Premier League regulations regarding medal eligibility.

Under Premier League rules, a player must make a minimum of five league appearances to automatically qualify for a medal. Photo by David Price

Source: Getty Images

According to official league rules, clubs receive 40 commemorative medals to distribute among players, coaching staff and club officials after winning the title.

However, there is an important condition attached to automatic player qualification.

Any footballer must make at least five Premier League appearances during the season to be guaranteed a medal during the official distribution.

Marli Salmon and Tommy Setford were involved mainly in domestic cup competitions throughout the campaign and did not reach the required five league appearances needed for automatic recognition during the presentation ceremony.

As a result, both players walked to the podium without collecting medals alongside their teammates.

The Premier League handbook clearly outlines the rule in Section C13.

“The League Champions shall further receive 40 commemorative medals to be presented by the Club to its Manager and to such of its Players and Officials as it thinks fit, provided that any Player who has entered the field of play in a minimum of five of its League Matches that Season shall receive from the Club a commemorative medal.”

Interestingly, defender Gabriel Magalhaes and summer signing Piero Hincapie both received medals during the presentation, though Gabriel reportedly needed reminding before collecting his.

Arsenal could still hand medals to young players

Despite missing out publicly during the official ceremony, there remains a strong possibility that both Salmon and Setford will still receive winners’ medals privately from the club.

Because Arsenal had only 24 players meet the five-appearance threshold this season, the club still has spare medals available to distribute at its own discretion.

That flexibility explains why reserve goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga was also awarded a medal despite making just one Premier League appearance all season.

Premier League champions are allowed to allocate remaining medals to players and staff members who contributed to the campaign in other ways beyond league appearances.

Many fans therefore expect Arsenal to reward the young duo behind the scenes in recognition of their involvement throughout the season.

For Arsenal, though, the focus remains firmly on celebrating a historic title win that finally ended more than two decades of waiting and restored the club to the summit of English football.

Premier League prize money breakdown

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Arsenal are preparing to receive one of the biggest financial rewards in the club’s history after ending their 22-year wait for the Premier League title.

The Premier League title not only delivered glory and celebrations across north London, but it also guaranteed Arsenal an enormous cash windfall expected to exceed £175 million once official payments are finalised later this summer.

Source: Legit.ng