Who is Amy Ferson? Get to know T.J. Holmes' ex-wife

Amy Ferson is a Zambian-American journalist and television personality. She has appeared on popular television programs such as Larry King Live and Real Time with Bill Maher. She is well recognised as T.J. Holmes' ex-wife. T.J. Holmes is a famous journalist who gained prominence as an anchor and correspondent at CNN. He received the Young Alumni Award from the Arkansas Alumni Association in 2007. What is known about his ex-wife, Amy Ferson?

T.J Holmes during the Republican National Convention coverage (L). Amy Ferson in a pink top with a lav microphone. (R). Photo: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images,@amanali on X(Twitter) (modified by author)

Amy Ferson started her journalism career in 1999 as a guest columnist for USA Today. She rose to fame following her marriage to T.J Holmes. She is known as T.J. Holmes's first wife. The two got married in 2004 and divorced in 2007. They have two children, a son and a daughter.

Real name Amy Ferson Gender Female Date of birth 1977/1978 Age 46 or 47 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth Lusaka, Zambia Current residence New York City, United States of America Nationality Zambian-American Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6'' Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 119 Weight in kilograms 54 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Marital status Divorced Ex-husband T.J Holmes Children 2 College Princeton University Profession Journalist, television personality Net worth $750 thousand

Where is Amy Ferson from?

She was born in Lusaka, Zambia. Her parents moved to Seattle, Washington, United States of America when she was born. However, they divorced when she was young. Therefore, she is Zambian-American, and she is of black ethnicity.

She attended Princeton University and graduated with a bachelor of arts degree in Economics.

What is Amy Ferson's age?

How old is Amy Ferson? She was born in either 1977 or 1978; therefore, she is reportedly 46 or 47 years old as of 2024.

What does Amy Ferson do for a living?

She is a famous journalist, commentator, writer, and political consultant. She started her career in 1999 as a guest columnist for USA Today in 2001. She has worked as a Fox News Channel contributor.

Five facts about Amy Ferson. Photo: @staceyche on X(Twitter) (modified by author)

She is known for hosting the Way Too Early Show on MSNBC. She has also been a policy analyst for the Independent Women's Forum. She is presently working for CNN as a political commentator. Below is a list of shows that the journalist is known for.

America's Morning News

Real Time with Bill Maher

NBC Nightly News

MSNBC

The View

PBS's To the Contrary

What is Amy Ferson's net worth?

According to News Unzip, Amy Ferson, the journalist's net worth is alleged to be $750 thousand. She has generated her wealth from her career as a journalist and television personality. According to Celebrity Networth, her ex-husband T.J Holmes' net worth is alleged to be $4 million.

Who is Amy Ferson married to?

She was married to T.J Holmes, an American journalist. T.J. Holmes and Amy Ferson met while working at CNN and married in 2004. They have two children, Brianna and Jaiden Holmes. Jaiden, their firstborn, was born in 2005, and Brianna Holmes was born in 2006.

Are Amy Ferson and T.J. Holmes still together?

The two separated in 2006 when T.J. Holmes launched his CNN career as a correspondent and host. They ended their marriage after moving to Georgia from San Francisco. Their 2007 divorce documents stated that the reason for their divorce was because their marriage was irretrievably broken, and there was no reasonable hope for reconciliation.

Their divorce was costly as Amy Ferson demanded alimony support two months after he filed for divorce from Marilee Fiebig. The divorce reportedly cost the CNN correspondent an estimated $100,000 in total.

Some of the terms of the agreement were that T.J. Holmes was to pay her $2000 a month for three years. He also had to pay a $3500 balance on the shared credit card. He was to pay his ex-wife $25000 from their $30000 joint savings account and the balance of her lease on her BMW.

T.J. Holmes got to keep their home in Georgia, and Ferson moved back to her home state of Missouri. Their divorce was officially finalised in June 2007.

Is T.J. Holmes married now?

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach during iHeartRadio z100's Jingle Ball 2023, Presented By Capital One at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Photo: Astrida Valigorsky (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

After his divorce from Amy Ferson, he married Marilee Fiebig, an attorney. They got married in 2010 and share one daughter, Sabine. However, the two separated in 2022.

He is now allegedly dating Amy Robach, an American television reporter. According to People, Shue, Amy Robach’s ex-husband, and Fiebig, T.J. Holmes’ ex-wife, are seeing each other. They were recently spotted at the JKF airport jetting out to an unknown destination.

Is Amy Ferson married now?

No, she is not married. She has not been married since her divorce from T.J. Holmes. However, she has allegedly been in several relationships. She was allegedly in a relationship with Mr Lloyd Grove, a columnist for New York Daily. They, however, ended the relationship. In 2011, she was allegedly dating Jamal Simmons.

Who is Amy Ferson Holmes? She is a Zambian-American news correspondent, journalist, and television personality well recognised as T.J. Holmes's first ex-wife. Where is Amy Ferson from? She was born in Lusaka, Zambia, but spent her childhood in Seattle, Washington, United States of America. Who is Amy Ferson's husband? She is divorced. How long was T.J Holmes married to Amy Ferson? Their marriage lasted for three years. Where is Amy Ferson now? She reportedly resides in New York City, United States of America. Who is Amy Ferson's daughter? Her daughter's name is Brianna.

Amy Ferson is a Zambian-American journalist, news correspondent and television personality known for shows such as America's Morning News and NBC Nightly News. She was previously married to American journalist T.J Holmes but divorced in 2007.

