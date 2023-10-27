Get to know Lizzie Vaynerchuk-Novello, Gary Vee’s sister

Lizzie Vaynerchuk is a real estate agent, public speaker, and former teacher from the United States. She is widely known as the sister of Gary Vee. Her brother is an established American entrepreneur, author, motivational speaker, and co-founder of various businesses and companies, including Resy and Empathy Wines.

Lizzie holding an acrylic tray with zip code (L), and the realtor in black attire (R). Photo: @liznovello on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Lizzie Vaynerchuk began her career in 2006 as a 1st-grade teacher. Later, she ventured into the real estate business. Her performance as a realtor has won her some accolades, including the coveted 2022 Rising Star Real Estate Agent from Five Star Professional.

Profile summary

Full name Elizabeth Vaynerchuk-Novello Gender Female Place of birth United States of America Current residence Basking Ridge, New Jersey, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Ashkenazi Jewish Religion Jewish Sexuality Straight Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Father Sasha Vaynerchuk Mother Tamara Siblings 2 Marital status Married Husband Justin Novello Children 2 Education North Hunterdon High School, Castleton University Profession Real estate agent, public speaker, former teacher

Lizzie Vaynerchuk's biography

Lizzie Vaynerchuk was born in the United States to Sasha Vaynerchuk and Tamara. She was reportedly born in 1976. Lizzie's family immigrated from Belarus to New Jersey, United States, in 1978, where her father worked as a stock boy in a wine store and later acquired his own wine store, using his savings.

The American public speaker grew up partly in New York City's Queens borough and in Edison, New Jersey, as the only girl alongside her two brothers, Gary Vaynerchuk and AJ. Gary. Gary Vaynerchuk is an iconic entrepreneur, author, and motivational speaker. He commenced his entrepreneurial career in the late 80s, managing his family's wine business.

He later co-founded various companies, such as an Empathy Wines winery and a restaurant reservation software company, Resy. On the other hand, her brother AJ Vaynerchuk is the co-founder of full-service athlete representation firm VaynerSports and a board member of Crohn's & Colitis Foundation, New York Chapter.

Lizzie with her brothers (L), she is on a black top (R). Photo: @liznovello on Instagram (modified by author).

Source: UGC

Gary Vaynerchuk partnered with AJ, his brother, in 2009 and formed VaynerMedia, a digital agency. The firm offers social media and strategy services to Fortune 500 corporations. The organisation has collaborated with Vimeo to connect brands and producers for digital content.

Educational background

Gary Vee's sister, Lizzie Vaynerchuk, went to North Hunterdon High School. She later proceeded to Castleton University and pursued a Psychology course from 1997 to 2001.

Career

Lizzie is a realtor, public speaker and former teacher. According to her LinkedIn account, from August 2006 to September 2010, she worked full-time as a 1st-grade teacher at Garwood Board Of Education. She later transitioned into the real estate business and has been a realtor for Prominent Properties Sotheby's International Realty since January 2019.

Lizzie is a gifted public speaker and has spoken at the EPMX conference in Atlanta, GA! And the NYSAR’s Communication, Marketing & Technology Forum.

The American realtor is also popular on Instagram, with 37 thousand followers as of writing. She normally uploads her family photographs and her real estate projects.

Is Lizzie Vaynerchuk married?

The American realtor is married to Justin Novello. The couple met at Castleton University and have been married for the last two decades. Justin and Lizzie are parents to two children, a boy called Max and a daughter named Hannah. Her daughter Hannah was born on 12 June 2013.

FAQs

Who is Gary Vee's sister? Her name is Lizzie Vaynerchuk. She is a realtor, public speaker, and former professional teacher from the United States. When is Lizzie Vaynerchuk's age? She is reportedly 47 years old (as of 2023). What is Lizzie Vaynerchuk’s nationality? She is an American national. Does Lizzie Vaynerchuk have a husband? Yes. She has been married to Justin Novello for the last twenty years, and they share two children, Max and Hannah. Where does Lizzie Vaynerchuk live? She lives in Basking Ridge, New Jersey, United States, together with her family. Who are Gary Vee’s siblings? He has two siblings: A brother, AJ Vaynerchuk, and a sister called Lizzie Vaynerchuk Novella. What is Lizzie Vaynerchuk's net worth? He has an alleged net worth of $5 million.

Lizzie Vaynerchuk is an American realtor and former teacher. She is a private individual and has not revealed much about her personal life, like her date of birth. Lizzie lives with her husband, Justin Novello and their two children, Max and Hannah, in Basking Ridge, New Jersey, United States.

Legit.ng recently published Sofia Moncilla's biography. Moncilla is a prominent Mexican Instagram star, a digital content creator and a fashion model. She began her career by uploading lip-syncs on her TikTok page.

Sofia rose to stardom after her OnlyFans content allegedly leaked and went viral on social media in April 2022. She has worked for several brands, such as Rodeo Durango, Hebe Shop and Flattummyco. Discover more exciting facts about her.

Source: Legit.ng