Kbreeezo’s biography: age, height, real name, where does he live?

Kbreeezo is a TikTok star from the United States known for his hilarious videos, lip-sync videos and dancing videos. In addition, he creates original content, which has helped him gain millions of followers. What else is known about him?

Kobe Morris sitting on a couch. Photo: @kbreeezo

Source: Instagram

Kbreeezo, like many other young people, uses the TikTok platform to interact with and entertain his fans. He is quite close to his family, as evidenced by the number of times he has included them in his videos. Find out more details about him here.

Profile summary

Full name: Kobe Morris

Kobe Morris Nickname: Kbreeezo

Kbreeezo Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 10th January 2002

10th January 2002 Age: 20 years old (as of 2022)

20 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Capricorn

Capricorn Place of birth: United States of America

United States of America Current residence: United States of America

United States of America Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'8

5'8 Height in centimetres: 178

178 Weight in pounds: 143

143 Weight in kilograms: 65

65 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Hazel

Hazel Siblings: 2

2 Relationship status: Single

Single Profession: TikTok star

TikTok star Net worth: $500 thousand

$500 thousand TikTok: @kbreeezo

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Kbreeezo's biography

The young influencer was born in the United States of America. Kbreeezo's real name is Kobe Morris. He has two younger sisters; one of them is Kiya Morris, a TikTok star under the name @kiya.reese3.

Kobe Morris sitting in a car. Photo: @kbreeezo

Source: Instagram

He has featured his sisters and mum in most of his videos and posts on Instagram. He graduated on July 20, 2020, but he has not revealed where he received his education from.

How old is Kbreeezo from TikTok?

The TikTok star was born on 10th January 2002. As of 2022, Kbreeezo's age is 20 years old.

What is Kbreeezo's zodiac sign?

His zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Rise to fame

The lad rose to fame as a result of his TikTok content. He majorly posts dance, lip-sync, comedy clips, and prank videos. In addition, he sometimes features his friends in his clips.

The TikTok star has gained a considerable following. He currently has 3.6 million followers and 162.1 million likes.

Besides, he launched his own YouTube channel, where he extended posting more videos. The YouTube channel was created on 8th November 2019 and currently has 137 thousand subscribers.

Other than his online escapades, he is a basketball enthusiast who has been passionate from childhood and plays the sport from time to time.

Who is Kbreeezo dating?

In one of his videos Q&A w my little sister, the YouTuber stated that he is currently single. Hence details about Kbreeezo's girlfriend are not available.

What is Kbreeezo's height?

Kobe Morris sitting in bathtub. Photo: @kbreeezo

Source: Instagram

He is 5 feet 8 inches (178 cm) and weighs 143 pounds (65 kgs). His biceps size is 16 inches. He has hazel eyes and curly black hair and wears shoe size 10 (US).

What is Kbreeezo's net worth?

According to Famed Star, his net worth ranges from $250k to $300k. This information is, however, not from a verified source.

Is Kbreeezo dead?

No, he is not. However, there were rumours that he had passed on. The TikTok star is still alive and continues to entertain his fans on TikTok.

Where does Kobe Morris live?

Not much is known about his current location. However, he is in the United States of America, where he creates his videos. He also lives with his parents and two siblings.

Kbreeezo is among the fastest-growing content creators who is yet to utilize the internet platforms fully. Nevertheless, he has shown great potential in online entertainment at such a young age.

READ ALSO: Preston Oliver's biography: age, height, movies and TV shows

Legit.ng recently published an article on Preston Oliver's biography. He is an American TV actor known for playing a leading role in Secrets of Sulphur Springs as Griffin, a Disney TV series that runs up to date.

Preston was interested in acting from a younger age. This pushed him to pursue a career in acting. His debut role was as Riley Boyd on NBC's Chicago Fire. Have a look at his bio to find out more about this young upcoming star.

Source: Legit.ng