Gracie Hunt’s age, height, parents, net worth, partner

Gracie Hunt is a model, athlete, and philanthropist from the United States. She is widely recognised as an NFL-style spokesmodel and a brand ambassador for the Special Olympics. She is also known as the daughter of a billionaire, Clark Hunt. What is Gracie Hunt's age?

Miss Kansas USA, Gracie Hunt, walks on the field before the NFL preseason game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Arizona Cardinals. Photo: Christian Petersen (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Gracie Hunt became interested in fashion and style, particularly football, in 2012. She comes from a family well-known by many NFL historians. Her late grandfather, Lamar Hunty, founded the American Football League and Major League Soccer.

Profile summary

Full name Gracelyn 'Gracie' Hunt Gender Female Date of birth 29 March 1999 Age 24 years old (as of January 2024) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Dallas, Texas, United States Current residence Dallas, Texas, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Body measurements in inches 34-26-35 Body measurements in centimetres 86-66-89 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Green Father Clark Hunt Mother Tavia Shackles Siblings 2 Relationship status Single University Southern Methodist University, The University of Kansas Profession NFL spokesmodel, Special Olympics ambassador Net worth $3 million Instagram @graciehunt X (Twitter) @gracelynhunt TikTok @gracelynhunt Facebook @GracieHunt

What is Gracie Hunt's age?

The American model is 24 years old as of January 2024. She was born on 29 March 1999. Her zodiac sign is Aries. She is an American citizen of white descent.

She was born in Dallas, Texas, United States, to her parents, Clark Hunt and Tavia Shackles. Gracie Hunt's dad is the CEO and co-founder of an NFL franchise, the Kansas City Chief. Her mother is also the co-owner of the team and a former model.

Her mom is known to have won the Miss USA Kansas. Additionally, she became the second runner-up in Miss USA 1993. The athlete has two younger siblings—a brother and a sister.

Her sister, Ava, competed and won in the 2018 Miss Pre-TeenTexas International pageant in Austin, Texas, USA. Ava is a member of the National Cheerleaders Association and leads a posh lifestyle. Her brother Knobel is a soccer player for the Southern Methodist University team in Dallas, Texas.

Educational background

Clark Hunt arrives with Tavia Shackles and Gracie Hunt for the NFL Honors show at YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California. Photo: Cooper Neill

Source: Getty Images

Gracie graduated with a bachelor's degree in sports Management from Southern Methodist University. She later acquired her master's from the University of Kansas.

Career

Gracie is a famous NFL-style spokesmodel, athlete, and philanthropist. Like most of her family members, she is passionate about sports—initially, she aspired to be a soccer star. The athlete played soccer for her high school team and earned several titles. However, she had to abandon her dream after suffering four concussions.

Before joining college, she ventured into the modelling industry with the help of her mum. She began by participating in Miss Texas Teen International in 2016. Her breakthrough came in 2018 after winning the Miss Texas International pageant.

In 2021, she was crowned Miss Kansas USA. She has been an ambassador for the Special Olympics since 2015. In March 2023, she was featured on the cover of Maxim magazine.

As a philanthropist, Gracie has worked with non-profit organisations such as Chief's Women's Organization and City Make-A-Wish Foundation. In 2016, she founded a non-profit organisation, Breaking Barriers Through Sports, to inspire people to gain confidence through sports.

She is also a fitness and health enthusiast. Gracie suffered from celiac disease from the time she was young and, therefore, developed a passion for health, nutrition and wellness. She earned a nutrition accreditation and personal training certification.

Additionally, she has a self-titled website where she shares blogs related to fashion, lifestyle, fitness, philanthropy and more. Gracie is a distant runner. In 2022, she participated in two full and two half marathons.

What is Gracie Hunt's net worth?

According to Net Worth Planet, Sportskeeda and several other similar sources, her net worth is alleged to be $3 million. Her primary source of income is her brand endorsements and modelling career.

Who is Gracie Hunt's boyfriend?

Gracie Hunt, the daughter of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, enjoys the sidelines at Empower Field At Mile High in Denver, Colorado. Photo: Jamie Schwaberow

Source: Getty Images

The American philanthropist is seemingly single. However, she was previously rumoured to be dating Tyler Cameron, an American TV personality and model. The two were spotted on a date at Monarch in Kansas City in July 2022. However, neither of them confirmed or denied the speculations.

She is also reportedly to have dated Drew Lock while in college. Drew is an American NFL football quarterback currently playing for the Seattle Seahawks. He played for the Denver Broncos during his college.

Gracie Hunt's measurements

The American model is 5 feet 8 inches or 173 centimetres tall. She weighs approximately 121 pounds or 55 kilograms. Her body measurements are 34-26-35 inches or 86-66-89 centimetres.

Fast facts about Gracie Hunt

How old is Gracie Hunt? She is 24 years old as of January 2024. Who is Gracie Hunt? She is a model, athlete, and philanthropist from the United States. Who is Gracie Hunt's dad? Her dad is called Clark Hunt. Who is Gracie Hunt's mom? Her mother is called Tavia Shackles. Who are Gracie Hunt's siblings? She has two siblings: Knobel and Ava. Who is Gracie Hunt's husband? The American philanthropist has never tied the knot with anyone. What is Gracie Hunt's net worth? She has an alleged net worth of $3 million. What is Gracie Hunt's height? She is 5 feet 8 inches or 173 centimeters tall.

Gracie Hunt's age is 24 years as of January 2024. She is known as an NFL spokesmodel and the brand ambassador of Special Olympics. As a philanthropist, she has co-founded a non-profit organisation, Breaking Barriers Through Sports.

