Isaiah Hill’s age, height, parents, movies and TV shows

Isaiah Hill is an American basketball player and up-and-coming actor. He has played basketball since high school but shot to fame after starring in the Apple TV+ series Swagger, portraying Jace Carson. He is also an internet personality with a considerable following on Instagram. What is Isaiah Hill’s age?

Isaiah Hill attends the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. Photo: Arturo Holmes (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Isaiah Rahsaan Hill was featured in an episode of Sesame Street when he was young, but his professional acting debut came in 2021. He has been an athlete since childhood and now plays college basketball for the Fresno State Bulldogs. He is signed with the Agency for the Performing Arts (APA). Discover Isaiah Hill’s age, height, career progress, and relationship status in his biography.

Profile summary

Full name Isaiah Rahsaan Hill Gender Male Date of birth 2 October 2002 Age 21 years old (as of February 2024) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Bakersfield, California, United States Current residence Maplewood, New Jersey, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'2" Height in centimetres 188 Weight in pounds 175 Weight in kilograms 79 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Felicia Martin-Hill Father Malaney Hill Siblings 2 Relationship status Single High school Union Catholic High School, Columbia High School College California State University, Fresno Profession Actor, basketball player Instagram @7aycash

What is Isaiah Hill’s age?

The American actor is 21 years old as of February 2024. He was born on 2 October 2002. His zodiac sign is Libra.

He was born in Bakersfield, California, and was raised in New Jersey, United States. Isaiah Hill’s parents are Felicia Martin and Malaney Hill. His mother, Felicia, is a marketer; currently, she is the head of sales at Essence Communications in New York, and his father, Malaney, is an electrical and electronic engineer in Oregon, USA.

He started his high school studies at Union Catholic High School before transferring to Columbia Senior High School, where he graduated. He is currently pursuing his undergraduate studies at California State University, Fresno.

What is Isaiah Hill’s nationality? He is an American national of African-American ethnicity. He resides in Maplewood, New Jersey, United States.

Isaiah Hill’s career

Isaiah Hill did not think he could be an actor but a professional athlete since he was passionate about football and basketball. When he was five, his mother convinced him to enrol at a film and modelling agency. After appearing in an episode of Sesame Street and doing a few modelling jobs, he decided to focus on sports, especially basketball.

Top 5 facts about Isaiah Hill. Photo: @7aycash on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

He has been an outstanding basketball player from high school to college. Isaiah is a shooting guard for the Fresno State Bulldogs. He renewed his interest in acting in January 2019 when he came across a social media post about an opportunity to audition for the television series Swagger. He went for the auditions, looking forward to combining his acting skills and athleticism.

As reported by CBS News, he revealed how he relied on his basketball skills to land the role during the audition, saying:

There were a lot of kids that were younger than me, taller than me, and cuter than me that I thought could play the role, but I was just wondering if they could play basketball because the one thing I was so sure about was being a basketball player.

Which are Isaiah Hill’s movies and TV shows? He starred as Jace Carson in the Apple TV+ series Swagger. He will also be featured in the yet-to-be-released comedy film Youthful Tales, portraying Dwayne.

What is Isaiah Hill’s net worth?

According to Facty News, actor Isaiah Hill’s net worth allegedly ranges between $800 thousand and $900 thousand. Another media source, The Famous Data, alleges his net worth is approximately $1 million. It ranges between $800k and $1 million. Isaiah’s primary income source is earnings from his budding acting career. His basketball career is also believed to be another source of income.

Isaiah Hill’s height and weight

The American actor stands 6 feet 2 inches (188 centimetres) tall. His weight is estimated to be 175 pounds (79 kilograms).

Fast facts about Isaiah Hill

How old is Isaiah Hill? He is 21 years old as of February 2024. The Swagger actor was born on 2 October 2002. Does Isaiah Hill have siblings? He was raised alongside two brothers, Christian and David. How is Isaiah Hill related to Lauryn Hill? He is the nephew of singer and actress Lauryn Hill. Isaiah’s father, Malaney, and Lauryn are siblings. Where does Isaiah Hill come from? Even though he was born in Bakersfield, California, his hometown is Maplewood, New Jersey, United States. Is Isaiah Hill in college? He is pursuing his undergraduate studies at California State University, Fresno. Does Isaiah Hill play basketball in real life? He is a real basketball player playing college basketball for the Fresno State Bulldogs. Who is Isaiah Hill’s girlfriend? He has not spoken publicly about his love life; therefore, he is presumably single at the time of writing. How much is Isaiah Hill worth? His net worth allegedly ranges between $800 thousand and $1 million.

Isaiah Hill’s age is 21 years as of February 2024. He is a talented athlete playing basketball for the Fresno States Bulldogs. He is also a budding actor famous for his role in the Apple TV+ series Swagger. He hails from New Jersey, United States.

Legit.ng recently published Pasha Petkuns’ biography. He is an American free runner, parkour artist, and social media influencer. He is also recognised as the husband of adult film actress Ashley Mathews, better known as Riley Reid.

Pasha Petkuns, also famous as PashaTheBoss, became an internet personality in 2009 when he released a showreel displaying his exceptional freerunning skills. After dating for a while, he married adult film actress Ashley Mathews in June 2021. Are they still together, and do they have children? Read his biography to know more about him.

Source: Legit.ng