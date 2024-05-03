Trisha Paytas' net worth (2024): How much is the media personality really worth?

Trisha Paytas is a popular digital content creator, singer, and social media influencer from the United States of America. She is best recognised for her lifestyle-oriented vlogs, music videos, and mukbang content on YouTube. Her popularity has drawn significant interest in the content creator’s wealth and personal life. So, what is Trisha Paytas' net worth?

Picture of Trisha Paytas hosting her YouTube podcast, Just Trish Podcast. Photo: @trishapaytasbackup on Instagram (modified by author)

How is Trisha Paytas rich? Trisha has been in the entertainment industry since 2006. She boasts a massive fan base across various social media platforms. She has released numerous songs and starred in multiple shows and films. Additionally, she is the co-host of the Frenemies podcast with Ethan Klein. Her wealth continues to grow thanks to her determination and consistency.

Profile summary

Full name Trisha Paytas Gender Non-binary Date of birth 8 May 1988 Age 35 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac Taurus Place of birth Riverside, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Sexuality Queer Religion Christianity Height in inches 5’3’’ Height in centimetres 160 Weight in pounds 180 Weight in kilograms 82 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Green Mother Lenna Paytas Father Frank Paytas Siblings Kalli Metz, Nick Paytas Marital status Married Husband Moses Hacmon Children Malibu Barbie Paytas-Hacmon School Pecatonica High School’ in Illinois Profession YouTuber, singer, and media personality Net worth $12 million Instagram @trishapaytasbackup X (Twitter) Facebook TikTok @trishlikefish88

What is Trisha Paytas' net worth in 2024?

According to Celebrity Net Worth and The Sun, the American YouTuber has an alleged net worth of $12 million. She has amassed this wealth through her work as an actress, YouTuber, model and singer. She has been in the entertainment industry since 2006.

She is reportedly among the highest-paid content creators on OnlyFans. She reportedly makes over $1 million per month from the platform. She also has a mansion in Westlake Village, California, which she bought for $3.7 million in January 2021.

Trisha Paytas’ age and early life

Top-5 five facts about Trisha Paytas. Photo: @trishapaytasbackup/Instagram (modified by author)

The American content creator was born on 8 May 1988 in Riverside, California, United States and currently resides in Los Angeles, California, USA. She is 35 years old as of 2024, and her zodiac sign is Taurus.

Trisha Paytas’ parents are Lenna and Frank Paytas. Her parents divorced when she was three years old. She grew up alongside two siblings: an older brother named Nick and a younger half-sister named Kalli Metz.

Concerning her educational background, the YouTuber attended Pecatonica High School in Illinois.

Career

Trisha commenced her career as a professional model, exotic dancer, and escort. In 2006, she made her television debut as a presenter on the Greg Behrendt Show. She also appeared on The Ellen Show and Who Wants to Be a Superhero?

Trisha launched her YouTube channel in 2007. The channel was initially dedicated to movie director Quentin Tarantino, whom she idolised. Soon after its creation, Paytas started uploading various videos, including her lifestyle-oriented vlogs, music videos, and eating shows. As of 2024, the channel has accumulated over 5.1 million subscribers.

In July 2023, Paytas started her YouTube podcast, Just Trish Podcast, with Oscar Gracey as her co-host. The podcast features Paytas discussing contemporary pop culture subjects. Prior to this, she partnered with fellow YouTuber Ethan Klein on the podcast Frenemies, which delved into social media drama. Frenemies ended in mid-2021 due to conflicts between Paytas and Klein regarding its management.

In addition, Paytas has appeared in some music videos by highly influential artists. She has appeared in Amy Winehouse's song Tears Dry on Their Own, Eminem's We Made You and Les Savy Fav's Sleepless in Silverlake.

Who is Trisha Paytas’ husband?

The content creator has been married to Moses Hacmon. The two began dating in 2020 and got engaged in the same year. They tied the knot in 2021 and welcomed their first child, a daughter named Malibu Barbie. In November 2023, the couple announced they were expecting their second child.

Trisha Paytas’s husband is an Israeli collaborative artist, designer, and photographer. He is famous for his work Faces of Water, a photography project focused on capturing the movement of water. He is also known for co-hosting the Just Trish Podcast alongside his wife.

Before her marriage to Moses Hacmon, Paytas dated American YouTuber Jason Nash from 2017 to 2019. She was also in a relationship with Sean Van Der Wilt in 2015.

What is Trisha Paytas’ height?

The Los Angeles-based entertainer stands 5 feet 3 inches or 160 centimetres tall. She weighs approximately 180 pounds or 82 kilograms.

Fast facts about Trisha Paytas

What is Trisha Paytas famous for? She is a content creator best known for uploading lifestyle-oriented vlogs, music videos, and eating shows on YouTube. Where is Trisha Paytas from? She was born in Riverside, California, United States. How old is Trisha Paytas? The internet star is 35 years old as of April 2024. She was born on 8 May 1988. Who are Trisha Paytas’ parents? Her parents are Lenna and Frank Paytas. Who is Trisha Paytas’ husband? The American YouTuber has been married to Moses Hacmon since Does Trisha Paytas have children? She has two children. What is Trisha Paytas’ net worth? She has an alleged net worth of $12 million. What is Trisha Paytas’ height? She is 5 feet 3 inches or 160 centimetres tall.

Trisha Paytas’ net worth reflects her success as a popular digital content creator, actress, singer and media personality. She is well-known for posting lifestyle-oriented vlogs, music videos, and mukbang on YouTube. She has also released numerous songs and appeared in various TV shows and movies.

