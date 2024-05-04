Who are Keyshia Cole's kids? Meet her sons and their fathers

Keyshia Cole is an American singer, songwriter, and reality TV personality. She rose to stardom when she released her hit single Love in 2005. Her celebrity status has raised curiosity among her fans about her personal life. Learn more about Keyshia Cole's kids and their fathers.

Keyshia Cole made her music career debut in 1999. She has since released seven albums, including The Way It Is, Calling All Hearts, Woman to Woman and Point of No Return. Cole has starred in the reality series Keyshia & Daniel: Family First and hosted One on One with Keyshia Cole. Apart from music and acting, she is a mother. Keyshia Cole's kids are still young, and he hardly shares much about them on social media.

Full name Keyshia Myeshia Johnson Nickname Keyshia Cole Gender Female Date of birth 15 October 1981 Age 42 years (as of May 2024) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Oakland, California, United States Current residence Alpharetta, Georgia, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 4'11" Height in centimetres 151 Weight in pounds 119 Weight in kilograms 54 Body measurements in inches 36-24-34 Body measurements in centimetres 91-61-86 Shoe size 7 (US) Hair colour Honey brown Eye colour Brown Mother Francine "Frankie" Lons Father Virgil Hunter Siblings 1 Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Hunxho Children 2 School Tracy High School Profession Singer, songwriter, television personality, actress Net worth $8 million

Who are Keyshia Cole's kids?

The reality TV personality has two kids from two different men, Daniel Gibson and Niko Hale. Here is a look at Keyshia Cole's kids.

Daniel Gibson Jr.

Daniel Jr., also known as DJ, is Keyshia Cole's eldest son. He was born on 2 March 2010, and his father is former NBA player Daniel Gibson Sr. DJ, who is 14 years old as of 2024.

Tobias Khale

Tobias is Keyshia Cole's second and lastborn son. His father's name is Niko Khale. As of May 2024, Tobias is 4 years old. He was born on 1 August 2019; his zodiac sign is Leo. He has one older brother.

Keyshia Cole's kids' fathers

Keyshia Cole has two baby daddies. She is open about her relationships and co-parenting journey with her baby daddies. In an interview with People about her new Lifetime biopic, Keyshia Cole: This Is My Story, the singer opened up about the challenges she faces in her parenting journey. She said:

The kids are first in line. Sometimes we don't agree on things and when my kids hurt, I hurt. So they just know Mama Bear is going to come, so don't play. We work it out though.

Daniel Gibson

Cole and Gibson began dating in 2009 and engaged in January 2010. Gibson is a former basketball player. He played for seven seasons for the Cleveland Cavaliers. They welcomed their first son in March 2010 and married on 21 May 2011. They later renewed their vows in September 2011 in Hawaii, surrounded by their family members. Cole stated:

My husband wanted me to have my dream wedding, so he flew our family here. He's giving me something I will never forget! Amazing.

The wedding aired on their BET reality TV series, Keyshia and Daniel: Family First, in October 2012. In March 2014, Cole and Gibson separated, and she announced their divorce in April 2017. According to a now-deleted Cole's Instagram post, the couple divorced in September 2020.

I’m so... happy my divorce is FINALLY, FINAL!!! This is not a SHADE POST PROMISE! Just a genuinely happy post, that that weight is lifted from over both our heads#PARTY IN #MALIBU

Niko Khale

On 3 May 2019, the American singer announced she was expecting her second child with her then-boyfriend, Niko Khale. The two welcomed their son, Tobias Khale, on 1 August 2019. Cole and Khale broke up in October 2020.

Is Keyshia Cole in a relationship?

Yes, the singer is dating American rapper Hunxho. The two were seen walking hand in hand in Atlanta. The singer posted a message that read mine and tagged the rapper, who later reposted the message with a heart emoji. The rapper is 24 years while the singer is 42 years old. Keyshidoesn't't care what people think about their 18-year-old age gap.

FAQs

Who is Keyshia Cole? She is an American singer, songwriter and actress. Where is Keyshia Cole from? She was born in Oakland, California, but lives in Alpharetta, Georgia, United States. How many kids does Keyshia Cole have? She has two sons: Daniel Gibson Jr. and Tobias Khale. What are Keyshia Cole's kids' ages? Daniel Gibson Jr. is 14 years old as of 2024. He was born on 2 March 2010. Tobias Khale is 4 years old as of 2024. He was born on 1 August 2019. Who is Keyshia Cole's baby daddy? The American celebrity has two baby daddies, Daniel Gibson and singer Niko Khale. What is Keyshia Cole's daughter's name? The American singer doesn't have a daughter. She has two sons. Who is Keyshia Cole's current husband? The American singer is not married. She was married to Daniel Gibson for six years before divorcing in 2017.

The American singer, songwriter, and reality TV personality has two kids with two different fathers. KeyshiCole's kids are Daniel Gibson Jr. and Tobias Khale. Their fathers are former NBA player Daniel Gibson and singer Niko Khale. She is currently dating rapper Hunxho.

