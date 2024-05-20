BBNaija star Saga has caused a buzz after speaking on his relationship with his colleague, Liquorose

The reality show star was asked about it during an interview and he claimed that they were married

Saga’s marriage claim was met with mixed reactions online with some netizens nursing hopes for it to be true

Big Brother Nigeria former housemate, Okusaga Adeoluwa aka Saga got many fans excited after claiming he was married to his colleague, Rosaline Afije aka Liquorose.

Recall that the reality show stars became known for their realistic imitation videos with many fans noting that they could be a couple.

Fans react as Saga claims he married Liquorose. Photos: @sagadeolu, @liquorose

Source: Instagram

In a new development, Saga was questioned about the nature of his relationship with Liquorose during an interview with media personality, Timi Agbaje, at the AMVCAs.

In the viral video, Saga was asked what happened between him and another BBNaija star, Nini, and he burst out laughing. Agbaje then asked him about the state of his relationship with Liquorose and he had this to say.

“We’re amazing! We’re doing good together although our marriage has some ups and downs but then we always find the balance to come back together.”

Saga’s response prompted the interviewer to ask if he was married to Liquorose and he said:

“Ofcourse I am married to Liquorose on screen and in real life, see my ring.”

See the video below:

Fans react as Saga claims he’s Liquorose’s husband

Saga’s claim about being married to Liquorose was met with mixed feelings from netizens. While some of them pointed out that he was only joking, others wondered if it might be true.

Read some of their comments below:

Chefshadybalo

“Please I just need an answer. Tho I like him with liquorose, but wasn’t he engaged to nini?”

Baindu.koker:

“Believe Saga at your own peril.”

ugojoy_adorable:

“The laugh at the mention of Nini, God abeg ooo.”

megtheanalyst_:

“We Know Say Na Lie BTW That Laugh Is Not Godly .”

gossip_with_facts:

“Saga wey biggie give assignment he carry the thing go tell Nini, mugu Don come out Eye Don clear... keep laughing .”

Pretty_mrs_coco:

“He and liqurose are good match thou.”

