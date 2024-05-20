A Nigerian man has warmed hearts after sharing the voice note a lady he helped sent him on WhatsApp

The man noted that she is friend and was stunned by the reply he got over his N10k assistance to her

The lady's emotional voice note to him stirred to request her account details so they could send more money

A Nigerian man, @bukasofficial, has sparked reactions over the reply he got from a lady he sent N10k.

The lady had posted on her WhatsApp status that she needed money to feed and he came through for her.

He said the lady made him realise something. Photo Credit: @bukasofficial

Source: TikTok

In a voice note she sent to him, the lady expressed gratitude to him for his life-saving gesture and showered prayers on him.

She was so emotional as she appreciated him. Sharing the lady's voice note on TikTok, @bukasofficial remarked that she made him realise something.

"POV : When you sent a friend 10k and her reply made you realize something," he wrote.

Another man was displeased over how his girlfriend reacted after he sent her N70k.

People commend the lady

Mide said:

"And I just saw a girl saying if a guy give you 100k, all you should say is thank you so he won’t feel like he has done something."

Ermsele ❤️ said:

"Dis is so me even na 1k I will always appreciate cos e no easy for man God bless ever giver ."

Kim_Prech said:

"And when they see you appreciating a guy for sending you 2k they think you don't know anything...

"E get when 1k dey be like 100k for me..."

Goldenblood❤ said:

"If this kind person ask for money next time, tell me wetin make i no go give am.. Grateful soul."

Amaka ngozi said:

"Plz drop her details her let me do her 20k. she is indeed a loving soul."

KINZZYAUTO'S said:

"Abeg make she send Aza make I fund her too abeg.

"She's very appreciative."

