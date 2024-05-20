There are political uncertainties in major producing countries after Iran's president, Ebrahim Raisi, died in a helicopter crash

Legit.ng reports that Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, long seen as a potential successor to supreme leader, Ayatollah Khamenei, was killed in a helicopter crash

Nigerian social commentator, Reno Omokri, asked his people to brace up for an increment in oil price

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering global news.

Tehran, Iran - Reno Omokri, the outspoken ex-special assistant on social media to former Nigerian president Goodluck Jonathan, has predicted that 'tempers will fly' in the Gulf and Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

Omokri's comment comes amid a helicopter crash in Iran which killed the country's president, Ebrahim Raisi, on Sunday, May 19.

Reno Omokri says the price of oil is likely to increase after Iran president’s death. Photo credits: @WilliamsRuto, @renoomokri

Oil prices to rise as Iran's leaders die - Omokri

Iran's foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, and other officials also died in the air mishap.

Omokri shared his thoughts about the unfortunate development from the oil-producing nation and asserted that 'tensions will rise".

The prominent sociopolitical analyst also projected that there would be a hike in the price of oil.

He wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle:

"I hate to be this cold and analytical, but money is money and must be made. Therefore, if the news about the helicopter crash in Iran turns out to be accurate, and if the Iranian President, Ebrahim Raisi, was in that aircraft, then whatever the ultimate result of that crash, tempers are going to fly in the Gulf and MENA region.

"Suspicions will arise, and tensions will rise. In which case, the price of oil is likely to increase. You did not cause it."

Iran’s VP to assume duty

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that following the tragic death of President Raisi, Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Khamenei, said there will be no disruptions to how the country is run.

Khamenei's assurance comes hours after Raisi's death via a helicopter crash was confirmed on Monday, May 20.

Khamenei assigned vice president (VP) Mohammad Mokhber to assume interim duties after President Raisi’s death.

