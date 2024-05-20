Nollywood actress Motilola Akinlami has cried out on social media while calling out her senior colleague, Kunle Afod

In a series of videos posted on her page, the actress recounted how Afod had sabotaged her on different occasions after she decided to stop being friendly with him

Motilola’s public outcry sparked a series of reactions from netizens with some claiming she used to date Afod

Nigerian actress Motilola Akinlami is now making headlines after she called out actor Kunle Afod on social media.

Taking to her Instagram page, Moti shared how Afod had decided to blacklist her in the filmmaking industry because she decided to cut him off.

In the series of videos, Motilola noted how Afod’s wife used to run from pillar to post over their relationship and now that she decided to let him go, he has made it a point to sabotage her from getting big jobs in the industry. According to the actress, this had been going on for five years.

She said:

“I had to calm down to do this video because I am boiling. I’ve kept this thing for over five years, this is the fifth year running. Please for God’s sake everyone, all the powers that be in this industry already know about this matter. Mr Kunle Afod please leave me alone. Why don’t you just leave me and my career alone? They will call me for jobs and you will say they should remove me if they want to use you. Somebody just called me for a job, in fact Yomi Olorunlaye called me for a job this evening and they said Afod would be the director and I said okay only for him to send me a message that Afod said he won’t work with me. Afod what is it? I said I don’t want to have anything with you again and since all these years you kept insisting that nobody must call me for jobs. Is it by force that I have something with you? I said I am not doing again. When I was with you, I knew how your wife was running from pillar to post.”

Not stopping there, Motilola went on to call on Kunle Afod’s wife, Dasola, to put her husband in check. She said that when she had a relationship with her husband, Afod’s wife used to ruin her reputation online and it damaged some of the friendships she had at the time.

The actress also claimed that Afod made Femi Adebayo not to work with her among others and that she had to refund monies for some jobs as a result.

She said:

“Desola warn your husband, hold your husband please. I knew how your wife was running from pillar to post and spoiling my name around the streets of Instagram and I said I no longer want to have anything with you again but you insisted that people should not call me for jobs. Why don’t you go and hold on to your wife and leave me alone? Afod leave me alone to do my job! What is it? First you said Femi Adebayo should not come to my set and he didn’t come, anybody that works with me you stop relating with them. Secondly you went ahead to tell the PM of Joke Ajadi’s job that if they call me, they should make sure you are not on the same set, I had to return the money for that set, this is like the 10th time this will be happening. Afod leave me alone! I stopped talking to you four years ago and everybody has begged you! Is it by force? Leave me alone Kunle Afod, I said I am not doing again. Desola hold your husband very well! What is it? Desola I know how you spoiled my name on Instagram making some people not to be friends with me till today. Hold your husband and tell him to let me do my job!”

Motilola Akinlami likens her case to Jnr Pope

In another video, Motilola noted that her case was similar to that of late actor Junior Pope who was also blacklisted in the film industry.

According to her, Kunle Afod has probably also been waiting for her to die but God will not let it happen. She said:

“I’m sorry, it sounded like I was ranting earlier but it’s the truth. So many people are in my DM asking me ‘Moti why have I not been seeing you in movies?’ It’s Afod o! If they call me, he would say they should not call me! What is the reason? Because I no longer want to work with him, I no longer want to be friends with him, I no longer want to roll with him and it is not by force. A lot of things have happened. A lot of you have heard of this, I personally called all our industry leaders, none of them have been able to find a solution to this matter. This is the same thing they did to Junior Pope. They will first start by blacklisting you, he has been waiting now for the past five years to see ‘RIP’ messages about me but God didn’t do it for him. I’m not going to die Afod, I’m not going to leave this industry for you. Afod leave me alone, I have left you alone. Anywhere they mention my name, let me work.”

See her videos below:

Netizens react as Motilola Akinlami slams Kunle Afod

Actress Motilola Akinlami’s public outcry about being antagonised by Kunle Afod raised mixed reactions from netizens. Read some of them below:

I_rumen:

“It’s is ok not to like someone but don’t remove food their mouth, don’t play God in anyone’s life.”

_iam_liya_:

“I can see people still asking Kunle Afod to sue her, even after everything she said? Some of you are just w!cked! This was how we didn’t take Mohbad serious o.”

A_arukkia:

“This una industry Nawa oooo and this woman’s movie is always a banger.”

o_mokhuwa:

“This lady is good in movies o.”

Kordlyn:

“Okay, but you mentioned that you don’t want to have anything to do with him. Isn't a job supposed to be included in it? Maybe he's trying to avoid things just like you're trying to avoid him.”

vadjewelry_accessoriesbackup:

“So when oba carry their dating gist that year, na real truth ..AFOD leave her alone cos you don use preek pursue her for her husband house...Her eyes don open now say nothing dey outside,allow her work to take care of her children o.”

A_arukkia:

“This woman is speaking out now, her colleagues are not saying anything about the issue motilola is one of the most outspoken and a fantastic actress in that their Yoruba industry sha, she’s extremely brilliant delivering her roles pls o make una no kill her for us enough is enough stop blacklisting her she has kids to cater for☹️.”

bestlady_99:

“I hate people that can't let go in peace.... She say she no do genitall meet and greet again... leave her oo..Ejoor oo.”

pershenz:

“@kunleafod leave her alone an focus on your wife.. whatever you two had was in the past death and buried oga leave her alone… cuz this is pure wickedness n witchcraft.”

