Teresa Terry is Todd Chrisley's ex-wife. They were a couple for seven years before they parted ways. The couple had two children, Lindsie and Kyle, before getting divorced. Who was Todd Chrisley's first wife?

Todd Chrisley's ex-wife got married to her high school lover after getting pregnant with their first child at the age 19. Chrisley was only 21 at the time.

Profile summary

Full name: Teresa Terry

Teresa Terry Year of birth: 1971

1971 Place of birth: South Carolina, USA

South Carolina, USA Age: 40 (as of 2021)

40 (as of 2021) Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity: White

White Famous as: Todd Chrisley's ex

Todd Chrisley's ex Height in feet and inches: 5'4"

5'4" Height in cm: 162.5

162.5 Weight in lb: 130

130 Weight in kg: 59

59 Eye colour: Brown

Brown Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Marital status: Married

Married Children: Kyle and Lindsie

Teresa Terry's biography

Teresa was born in 1971 in South Carolina, USA. As of 2021, Teresa Terry's age is 40 years. She grew up in her birth town, South Carolina.

As Todd Chrisley's first wife

Teresa Terry and Todd Chrisley's story began in high school.

Teresa became pregnant with Todd's baby, Lindsie, at 19. Chrisley, who was two years older, proposed to her soon after. According to Teresa's telling of the story, they got married because they both thought it was the right thing to do under the circumstances.

The couple's first child was a daughter named Lindsie, born in 1989. Two years later, they had their second born, a boy named Kyle.

Savannah, Todd, Julie, Chase and Lindsie attend the 2016 NBCUniversal Summer Press Day at Four Seasons Hotel Westlake Village on April 1, 2016.

The couple had a good start in their marriage and were getting along well. However, things changed a few years into the marriage, ending in a brutal divorce.

They were together for seven years, but they separated and reunited multiple times in the course of their marriage. Terry claimed that her ex-husband was controlling, and was also physically abusive. She filed a domestic violence complaint in 1992, which she later dropped.

Terry shared about various incidents when her ex had been physically abusive. She even claimed that he had battered her mother. Todd denied all of those claims.

Todd Chrisley's 1st wife filed a criminal complaint against him alleging that he had unlawfully abducted their daughter on November 8, 1994.

The couple battled over child custody for many years. The divorce was finalized in 1996. Eventually, they were given joint custody for their children. Teresa now lives with her new partner and children.

Terry and her former husband were involved in another custody battle in 2000. There was yet another court case in 2012 when Todd sued Terry for $1 million in child support, but he lost the case.

Todd Chrisley's wives

After his divorce from his first wife, Todd married his second wife in 1996. Todd Chrisley's wife is named Julie Chrisley.

Todd Chrisley's marriages have given him five children in total, two born to his first wife and three born to his second wife.

Savannah, Todd. Chase, Grayson, Julie, Kyle, Lindsie.

Todd Chrisley's children

Julie had her firstborn with Todd, named Chase, in 1996. They welcomed their daughter Savannah in 1997, and another son, called Grayson, in 2006.

Todd Chrisley's kids have been featured in Todd's show Chrisley Knows Best, although Lindsie and Kyle are no longer in it.

Teresa Terry is popular as the first wife of Todd Chrisley. She is also the mother of the reality TV stars Kyle and Lindsie Chrisley.

