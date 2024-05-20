Six boys and girls have brought honour and pride to their school after emerging as winners in a national mathematics competition

The brilliants kids are students of Divine Rays British School in Idemili North local government area of Anambra state

The school Headmistress, Mrs Ifeoma Ucheama, said the achievements underscore the school’s commitment to nurturing young minds for academic excellence

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Idemili, Anambra state - Divine Rays British School in Idemili North local government area of Anambra state, has won the just-concluded 2024 National Mathematics Competition.

The competition, which was held across designated states was divided into four categories, including the lower primary category, the upper primary category, the junior secondary category and the senior secondary category.

Six students represented the school at the national mathematics competition Photo credit: @ayemojubar

Source: Twitter

The organisers, Catalyst Consulting made this known in a statement issued on Monday, May 20, The Punch reports.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The students from the primary session of the Anambra-based school won six Gold medals at the annual.

The Headmistress of the school, Mrs Ifeoma Ucheama, described the victory as a “remarkable achievement”

Ucheama said:

“The school is elated to announce the remarkable achievements of its talented learners: Okonkwo Chiziterem, Ezievuo Kosiso S., Nwabueze Chikamso S., Okoye Emmanuella C., Okonkwo, Amarachi J., Uche Chiemerie Victoria.

“This outstanding feat stands as a testament to the dedication and hard work of both the learners and the school’s coaching staff.

The excited headmistress added:

“These achievements underscore the school’s commitment to nurturing young minds and fostering a culture of academic excellence. Congratulations to the gold medalists and may their success inspire future generations of scholars.”

Nigerian girl scores 100% in national mathematics competition

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian girl, Ugwoezuonu Ogechi Zara, bagged a full scholarship worth N21 million for her secondary school education in Enugu state.

Zara scored 100% in the primary category of the national mathematics competition to secure the scholarship.

According to the founder of Educare, Alex Onyia, the girl will continue her study for 6 years at Evergreen College, Enugu

Source: Legit.ng