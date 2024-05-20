The Rivers State Councilors' Forum has alleged a plot by local government chairmen to use miscreants to create chaos under the guise of the forum

The councillors accused the chairmen of mismanaging resources and called on Governor Fubara to enhance security measures

They assured the governor of their unwavering support and urged the public to disregard any attempts to cause unrest, disassociating themselves from the chairmen's alleged actions

Port Harcourt, Rivers state—The Rivers State Councilors' Forum has raised an alarm over an alleged plot by local government chairmen to mobilise miscreants under the guise of the forum to cause mayhem in the state.

The forum, in a communiqué issued at the end of its meeting on Saturday, May 18, said that though Governor Siminialayi Fubara has been prompt in paying the salaries of all civil servants and the political class, some LGA chairmen and councillors are plotting to sabotage his administration in the guise of protest.

The councillors noted that Governor Fubara pays salaries promptly and his projects and programs are "very visible and people-oriented."

A statement sent to Legit.ng on Monday, May 20, indicates that the communiqué was jointly signed by Rt. Hon. Reginald Promise Leader, Omuma Legislative Council; Rt. Hon. Larry ID Ibaningo, Leader, Bonny Legislative Council; Rt. Hon. Christian Ewah, Leader, Ahoada West Legislative Council; Rt. Hon. Samuel Manilla, Leader, Opobo/Nkoro Legislative Council; and Rt. Hon. Bernard Unwe ThankGod, Ahoada East Legislative Council.

Councillors forum sends message to Rivers residents

Meanwhile, the councillors urged the people of Rivers state and the general public to disregard any group of persons in any guise who plan to cause any form of security breach in the State.

They called on Governor Fubara to call the commissioner of police and the State Director of DSS to beef up security within and around the State.

The forum assured the Governor of their "unalloyed and unwavering support" to his administration, adding that the people of Rivers State are strongly behind him.

The communiqué read partly:

"Our attention has been drawn to a purported plot by the Local Government Chairmen to mobilize some miscreants in the guise of Councillors forum to cause mayhem in the state.

"The Chairmen whose tenure is winding down in few days time, have resorted to making unwarranted and unguided statements to sabotage the government of His Excellency, Ama-Opusenibo Sir. Siminialayi Fubara, GSSRS, KSC."

The councillors forum also accused the chairmen of mismanaging the resources allocated to them, The Guardian also reported.

"In fact, there's no better time to speak, than now, on how wicked, greedv and self centered these Chairmen have been in their ill-mannered treatment meted out on the Councillors and LGAs at large.

"These Chairmen receive timely huge amounts of allocations and IGRs. yet they have done little to show for it, say for one or two LGAs that actually used the funds judiciously to the benefit of the people of their LGAs," the communiqué further read.

"It is interesting to know that, Councillors under the dispensation of these LGA Chairmen have been nothing short of slaves. No wardrobe all wances, no trainings, car loans, no consiliency projects in our various Wards, no severance package, not even a conducive legislative l for us to do ou efforts of His Excellency

"Some LGA Chairmen, up till this moment, have refused to present their Budgets; yet, they have been appropriating funds without following due process. That is how high-handed and corrupt they have become.

"This is the reason they are illegally clamouring through the back door to elongate their tenure in office, which we (Councillors) are not part of it, and disassociate ourselves from such."

