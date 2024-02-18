Who is Bridget Rooney? Get to know Liam Costner's mother

Who is Bridget Rooney? She is an American philanthropist and former actress, also recognised as the second wife of American billionaire businessman Bill Koch. She rose to prominence in 1995 following her relationship with American actor, filmmaker, and musician Kevin Costner.

Bridget Rooney at a party with her husband (L). Liam Costner's mother with a friend (R). Photo: Patrick McMullan (modified by author)

Even though she hails from a rich and famous family in the US, Bridget Rooney was not in the limelight until she started dating actor Kevin Costner. She has a single acting credit, appearing in Zombie or Not Zombie in 2011. She has been married to Bill Koch since 2005 and has a child with the billionaire.

Profile summary

Full name Bridget Rooney Koch Gender Female Date of birth 26 May 1962 Age 61 years old (as of February 2024) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth California, United States Current residence Palm Beach, Florida, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother June Marraccaini Father Timothy James Rooney Siblings 5 Marital status Married Partner William Ingraham Koch Children 2 Profession Former actress, philanthropist Net worth $2 million–$20 million

Who is Bridget Rooney?

She was born on 26 May 1962 in California, United States. Bridget Rooney’s age is 61 years as of February 2024, and her zodiac sign is Gemini. She is an American national of white ethnicity residing in California.

She is one of the daughters of June Marraccaini and Timothy James Rooney. Bridget Rooney’s father, Timothy, is the son of Arthur Joseph Rooney, the owner and founder of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Timothy is a renowned businessperson—he is the former owner of Yonkers Raceway and Palm Beach Kennel Club.

Bridget was reportedly raised alongside five siblings: brothers Thomas Joseph Rooney and Timothy James Rooney Jr. and sisters Kathleen Mara, Cara Rooney, and Margaret Galterio. After graduating high school, she reportedly pursued an undergraduate Business Administration degree at a US university.

Bridget Rooney’s career

She ventured into acting in 2011 when she starred as Tess in the short movie Zombie or Not Zombie. So far, she has a single acting credit and has apparently retired from acting.

Five fast facts about Bridget Rooney. Photo: Patrick McMullan (modified by author)

The former actress is a philanthropist and has contributed towards many charitable courses and organisations. She has reportedly worked with organisations such as the United Way of Allegheny County, Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, Carnegie Museum of Art, and the Homeless Children’s Education Fund.

She advocates for environmental protection, animal welfare, and social justice. Bridget and her husband, Bill Koch, are the owners and founders of Oxbridge Academy in Palm Beach, Florida, United States.

Bridget Rooney’s net worth

According to Next Biography and Celebz Living, her net worth is alleged to be $2 million. Another media source, Biography Gist, alleges that it ranges between $10 million and $20 million.

Who is Bridget Rooney married to?

She is the wife of William Ingraham Koch, famous as Bill Koch. Bridget Rooney’s husband is an American billionaire businessman with successful ventures in the energy industry. He owns multiple companies, including Oxbow Carbon Corporation, and according to Forbes, his net worth is $2 billion.

Bridget Rooney and Bill Koch exchanged marriage vows in 2005 after dating for a short while following Bill’s divorce from his ex-spouse, Angela Browder Koch. The couple has been together for almost two decades and welcomed their first child, Kaitlin Koch, in 2006. She is a stepmother to Wyatt Koch, Charlotte Koch, William Koch, and Robin Koch, her husband’s children from a previous relationship.

Did Bridget Rooney have a child with Kevin Costner?

Before she married Bill Koch, Bridget was in a relationship with American actor and musician Kevin Costner. Bridget Rooney and Kevin Costner’s relationship started in 1995, shortly after ending his 16 years of marriage with his ex-wife Cindy Silva.

Bridget Rooney gained media attention after news came to the fore that she was pregnant with Kevin Costner’s child. She welcomed her son, Liam Costner, on 15 November 1996, but Kevin Costner denied being the child's father.

Bridget Koch and Bill Koch attend Woody Johnson's Wig Out 60th Birthday Party at Doubles in New York City. Photo: Patrick McMullan

Following Kevin’s refusal to acknowledge the child as his son, Bridget Rooney sought DNA testing, which positively confirmed the actor’s paternity. The two-time Oscar winner reportedly set up a trust for his son and occasionally started spending time with him.

Bridget Rooney’s son, Liam Costner, is 27 years old as of February 2024. He reportedly works as a real estate agent.

How tall is Bridget Rooney?

Bill Koch’s wife stands 5 feet 8 inches (173 centimetres) tall. Her weight is estimated to be 132 pounds (60 kilograms).

Fast facts about Bridget Rooney

How old is Bridget Rooney? She is 61 years old as of February 2024. Her date of birth is 26 May 1962. Who are Bridget Rooney’s parents? She is the daughter of June Marraccaini and Timothy James Rooney. Does Bridget Rooney have siblings? She has five siblings, two brothers and three sisters. Is Bridget Rooney still married to Bill Koch? Yes. She has been married to American businessman Bill Koch since 2005. Did Bridget Rooney date actor Kevin Costner? The two were romantically involved in 1995, a relationship that led to the birth of their son, Liam Costner. Where are Liam Costner and Bridget Rooney today? Liam is grown and is reportedly pursuing a career in the American real estate industry, while Bridget is a philanthropist and lives with her family in Palm Beach, Florida, US. How many kids does Bridget Rooney have? She is a mother of two children: her son, Liam Costner, and her daughter, Kaitlin Koch. What is Bridget Rooney’s height? Her height is 5 feet 8 inches (173 centimetres).

Bridget Rooney is the wife of American tycoon businessman Bill Koch. She is a mother of two children and three stepchildren. She retired from acting and has been involved in multiple charity endeavours. She resides with her family in Palm Beach, Florida, United States.

