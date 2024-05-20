Amidst Portable's recent issue with the Nigerian police, the singer released a video calling out one of his baby mamas, Ashabi Simple

In the viral clip, Portable slammed Ashabi Simple for abandoning him when he needed her the most

He noted that throughout his arrest and time in detention, Ashabi Simple never visited the police station, nor did she care to check on him

Controversial Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, aka Portable, recently posted a video where he called out his baby mama, Ashabi Simple.

He accused Ashabi Simple of abandoning him in his time of need. Zazu slammed the actress for being more interested in posting her movies and promoting her business on her page instead of reaching out to him.

Singer Portable recently called out his baby mama, Ashabi Simple, for deserting him in his time of need. Photo credit: @ashabi_simple/@portablebaeby

Portable mentioned in the clip how Ashabi Simple had gone on Biola Bayo's YouTube show earlier this year to claim that she could not do without him, but when he was in need, she deserted him.

Ashabi reacts to Portable's allegation

Hours after Portable called her out for abandoning him and not coming to the police station to check on him when he was arrested, Ashabi Simple responded.

The actress shared a video of herself promoting one of her wigs while captioning the post with a message that reads:

"Avoid people that don’t have what to lose, they don’t care about others goal."

See Portable's post slamming Ashabi Simple below:

Reactions trail Portable's post

See some of the comments that Portable's post stirred online:

@jennie_emeruom:

"I can't believe some women settled for this."

@i_am_oyinsexy:

"May we not have kids for wetin we no go fit explain, cus this guy is sick honestly."

@___jumie:

"Nah she you carry go kenya?"

@christieadeniji:

"Okiki sabi kiss?"

@officialalphatravel:

"Dude wanna turn police station to family house ni."

@boycegram_:

"I dey suspect sey na this particular girl get portable Mumu button."

@adaora.okafor.505:

"Una really dey try o."

@_onlytinny:

"This man and wahala."

@dudulicious_oma:

"@ashabi_simple see your life you sef see say this guy no worth am."

