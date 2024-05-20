Davido was recently spotted at a club with some of his 30BG and family members as they had a good time

A viral video showed the moment Davido was heard teasing his brother-in-law, who appeared too shy to hold his wife twerking in front of him

The heartwarming video of Davido encouraging his brother-in-law has stirred different reactions from netizens

Nigerian music star David Adeleke 'Davido' has left Osogbo, Osun state, but has continued to enjoy some lovely moments with his family members and 30BG crew.

A recent video of the singer and some family members at a place that looked like a nightclub has emerged on social media.

Davido's brother-in-law blushes as singer teases him. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Davido teases shy brother-in-law

In the video, Davido could be heard encouraging his brother-in-law, who appeared to be shy, to hold his wife while she twerked in front of him.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

"You no like wetin you marry, hold am, hold am well," Davido was heard saying in the background.

In a clip, Davido's in-law was seen blushing as he held his wife by the waits.

Watch the video of Davido and family members at a nightclub below:

Netizens react to video of Davido teasing brother-in-law

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the funny video, read them below:

mo_ni_so_la_:

"I too love David."

kvng_onyin:

"No mind am oo weda him Dey shy to hold his property."

banora30:

"I don’t know why some people don’t like Davidothey man is full of love ❤️ OBO for life."

puffdaddyautos:

"David nah bad guy."

joseph_dred:

"I think that’s Davido’s sister sharon."

aigbodionwisdom:

"Na he sister husband oo."

___omololasilver___:

"Dey carry something put for your face laidis u dey look elsewhere..Oga hold ham!!"

tladzrules:

"Shey na pesin woman be "wetin"?Smh."

Isreal DMW hangs out with Davido

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Davido’s aide, Isreal DMW, shared pictures of him and the DMW boss after being labelled a snitch.

Recall that the singer’s former lawyer, Bobo Ajudua’s spokesperson, Ima Elijah, shared chats claiming that Isreal was the one leaking 30BG in-house secrets to blogs.

Isreal shared the pictures to prove his relationship with Davido was still stable.

Source: Legit.ng