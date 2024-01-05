What was John Candy's cause of death? The story explored

John Franklin Candy was a renowned Canadian actor and comedian. He was best known for his comedy work in Hollywood movies. The comedian's death shocked the world because he passed away while still quite young. What was John Candy's cause of death?

Canadian comedian and actor John Candy attends the ShoWest '91 convention, held at Bally's Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, on 7 February 1991. Photo: Vinnie Zuffante (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

John Candy rose to prominence in the 1970s when he joined The Second City in Toronto. He was featured in numerous comedy movies, including Stripes, Splash, The Blues Brothers, Uncle Buck and Home Alone. The Canadian comedian won two Primetime Emmys and a Gemini Award. Find out how John Candy died.

Who was John Candy?

The actor was born on 31 October 1950 in Toronto, Canada, to Evangeline and Sidney James Candy. He was raised Catholic in Newmarket, Ontario, Canada. John attended Neil McNeil Catholic High School before joining Centennial College to study journalism. Later, he went to McMaster University.

John started his career in the mid-1970s. He was a cast member on the Toronto comedy show Second City Television (SCTV). He later appeared in numerous TV shows and films, including Police Surgeon, Coming Up Rosie, Ghostbusters and Once Upon a Crime.

The Canadian comedian was married to Rosemary Hobor. The couple had two children, Christopher Michael and Jennifer Anne. John was an animal lover and contributed to charities like the Pediatric AIDS Foundation and Make-A-Wish Foundation.

What was John Candy's cause of death?

Bernie Nicholls of the New York Rangers poses for a portrait with actor and comedian John Candy in March 1990 at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York. Photo: Bruce Bennett Studios

Source: Getty Images

The Hollywood actor had struggled with drug addiction and overeating for years. He suffered from panic attacks and anxiety and tended to binge eat as a response to troubling things in his life. The night before his demise, the Canadian actor contacted his family. Little did they know that would be their last conversation with him.

The Uncle Buck star passed on in Mexico. He had returned to his room after a day of filming the Western comedy Wagons East.

When talking to Hollywood Reporter, the actor's son Christopher shared John Candy's last words:

I was nine. It was a Friday, I remember talking to him the night before he passed away, and he said, 'I love you and goodnight.' And I will always remember that.

His daughter, on the other hand, had a different experience. She said:

I remember my dad the night before. I was studying for a vocabulary test. I was 14. He had just come home for my 14th birthday, which was 3 February, so I was talking to him on the phone, and I hate this, but I was slightly distant because I was studying.

The day had gone well, and the actor reportedly gave one of his best performances. He went ahead to make a meal for his colleagues to celebrate.

Despite his good mood, his colleagues could see his addictions were affecting him. His son Chris recalled what one of his dad's colleagues told him:

Richard Lewis, who worked with him on that movie, told me he was so much fun and so funny, but when he looked at my dad, he looked so tired.

After dinner, the actor bid the cast and crew goodnight and went to sleep. However, he never woke up. Afterwards, it was revealed that the cause of his death was a heart attack.

When did John Candy die?

Comedian and actor John Candy addressing an audience. Photo: Tony Bock

Source: Getty Images

The Canadian actor died on 4 March 1994. He was filming a movie in Mexico. How old was John Candy when he died? The comedian died at the age of 43. He was born on 31 October 1950.

FAQs

Who was John Candy? He is a Canadian actor and comedian. Where was John Candy from? He was born in Toronto but was raised in Newmarket, Ontario, Canada. What did John Candy pass away from? The actor's cause of death was a heart attack. How did John Candy die? The Canadian comedian went to sleep and never woke up. How old was John Candy when he died? He died at the age of 43. What were John Candy's last words? His last words to his son Chris were 'I love you and goodnight'. What was John Candy's last movie? His last film was the 1995 Canadian Bacon. What was John Candy buried with? It is not known what he was buried with. The actor's final resting place is in the Holy Cross Cemetery in Culver City, California.

What was John Candy's cause of death? The Canadian actor and comedian had battled substance addiction and overeating. He died of a heart attack in his sleep. He was in Mexico filming the Western comedy Wagons East.

