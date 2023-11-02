Anna Cathcart’s ethnicity, age, height, movies and TV shows

Anna Cathcart is an actress from Vancouver, Canada. She is widely recognised for starring in movies and TV series like To All the Boys I've Loved Before, XO, Kitty and Star Wars: Visions. Her success in the entertainment industry has attracted public attention, and many want to know all about her career and personal life. For instance, what is Anna Cathcart’s ethnicity?

Anna Cathcart at the Variety Power of Young Hollywood Event at NeueHouse Hollywood on August 10, 2023, in Hollywood, California. Photo: Christopher Polk (modified by author)

Anna Cathcart has been globally recognised for her exemplary acting skills and won a Canadian Screen Award in 2019 for her role in the Odd Squad TV series. The actress currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Full name Anna Cathcart Gender Female Date of birth 16 June 2003 Age 20 years (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’6’’ Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 112 Weight in kilograms 51 Body measurements in inches 31-25-31 Body measurements in centimetres 78-63-78 Shoe size 8 (US) Hair colour Auburn Eye colour Brown Father Jaime Cathcart Mother Mamie Cathcart Siblings 1 Relationship status Single University University of British Columbia Profession Actress Net worth $1 million–$5 million Instagram @annacathcart

What is Anna Cathcart’s ethnicity?

She is a Canadian national of mixed (Chinese-Irish) roots. The actress hails from Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Does Anna Cathcart have a sister? She has an elder sister, Sara, who is five years older than her.

The Canadian actress attended a local school in Vancouver, British Columbia and graduated in 2021. What is Anna Cathcart studying in university? She is currently enrolled at The University of British Columbia. There, she pursues a Sociology and Creative Writing course.

How old is Anna Cathcart?

The Odd Squad star is 20 years old as of 2023. What is Anna Cathcart’s birthday? She was born on 16 June 2003. Her zodiac sign is Gemini.

Who are Anna Cathcart's parents?

The actress’ parents are Jaime and Mamie Cathcart. Her mother, Mamie, has been a director of the Richmond Food Bank and has been on the organisation's board since 2000. Her father, Jaime, is a at the Vancouver department of Knight Piesold Consulting.

Anna Cathcart's movies and TV shows

The actress was scouted by a talent agent at around eight years old and performed in commercials such as Crayola and Campbell's Soup. She made her acting debut in 2016 after appearing as Olympia in Odd Squad: The Movie. Since then, she has bagged significant roles in many films and TV shows.

According to her IMDb profile, below are some of the movies and TV series she has been featured in.

Movie Role Year Dino Dana Robyn 2017 Descendentes: O Destino dos Irmãos Dizzy 2017 Descendants 2 Dizzy 2017 Odd Squad: World Turned Odd Olympia 2018 Once Upon a Time Tween Drizella 2017–2018 To All the Boys I've Loved Before Kitty 2018 Under the Sea: A Descendants Story Dizzy 2018 Spring Breakaway Zoe 2019 Fast Layne Anna 2019 Descendants 3: Good to Be Bad Anna Cathcart 2019 Zoe Valentine Zoe Valentine 2019 To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You Kitty 2020 OddTube Olympia 2020 Mal and Ben's Royal Wedding Dizzy 2020 To All the Boys: Always and Forever Kitty 2021 Spin Molly 2021 Descendants: The Royal Wedding Dizzy 2021 Star Wars Lop 2021 Sesame Street: See Us Coming Together Anna 2021 Odd Squad: Mobile Unit Olympia 2021 XO, Kitty Kitty 2023

What is Anna Cathcart's net worth?

The Canadian actress’ alleged net worth ranges between $1 million and $5 million. Her primary source of income is her acting career.

What is Anna Cathcart’s height?

The Canadian actress stands 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres) tall and weighs approximately 112 pounds (51 kilograms). Her body measurements in inches are 31-25-31 (78-63-78 centimetres).

Anna Cathcart’s ethnicity is of Irish and Chinese descent. She has garnered immense fame in the film industry by appearing in films and TV series like All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, Odd Squad and XO, Kitty.

