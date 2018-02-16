100+ best 2Pac quotes about friends, enemies, love, and life

Tupac Amaru Shakur is among the world's best rappers of all time. He sold over 75 million records. 2Pac's music is still popular among many people. Find inspiration from the best 2Pac quotes about friends, enemies, love, and life.

A portrait of rapper 2Pac. Photo: @ArtStation (modified by author)

Shakur was born in 1971 and killed in 1996. Most of the Shakur songs' themes were violence on the streets, hardship in the US ghetto districts, and racism. 2Pac encouraged young people to leave the streets and seek better lives. The rapper was most popular in the 1990s. He was shot four times in Las Vegas and died at the hospital on September 13, 1996.

2Pac quotes about friends, enemies, love, and life

The main idea of 2Pac quotes is to believe in yourself. Therefore, even in the top ten quotes about friends and haters – you will see the notes of 2Pac never give up the theme. His childhood on the street of East Harlem taught him a lot about the price of genuine friendship.

Tupac quotes about friends

2Pac was influential and successful. He encouraged people to notice real friends when their money is gone and who stays when enemies rise against them. The rapper urged people to choose friends wisely lest they become their greatest mistake. Below are the best Tupac quotes about loyalty and friendship:

Lesser friends, the lesser the chances of betrayal.

We can never go nowhere unless we share with each other.

All I’m trying to do is survive and make good out of the dirty, nasty, unbelievable lifestyle that they gave me.

With all my fans I got a family again.

No matter how many friends you have in this life – you will die alone. It`s a simple truth about life which you should remember.

Your friends, your enemies will perish. Only you will judge your life. Therefore, do not think much about friends and enemies – live your life!

You are the only person that can be trusted. Even your friends may hold some secrets from you. Trust nobody.

2Pac quotes about fake friends

An image of 2Pac. Photo: @AliExpress (modified by author)

2Pac motivational quotes about fake friends will help you let go of the pain of betrayal. The first thing your haters should know about you is that you never give up. Fake friends drill holes under your boat to get it leaking, discredit your ambitions, pretend to love you and destroy your legacies behind your back. Checkout these Tupac famous quotes about fake friends:

Don’t change on me. Don’t extort me unless you intend to do it forever.

The realest people don’t have a lot of friends.

Real eyes realize real lies.

Forgive, but don’t forget.

Follow the rules or follow the fools.

Watch for phonies, keep your enemies close, watch your homies.

Pay no mind to those who talk behind your back, it simply means that you are two steps ahead.

Should I just stop trying and give up? But then, that's exactly what they're waiting for me to do.

False friends may be your greatest enemies. If you don't realize it, then you are a fool. You just need to understand the real false friends behind you, and everything will be ok.

I'm done talking since you're not listening; continue to hang out with them nothing a*ss b*itches, then!

Until it happened, I really did believe that no Black person would ever shoot me. I believed that I didn't have to fear my own community; you know, I was like, "I represent them. I'm their ambassador to the world; they will never do me wrong."

If you let a person talk long enough, you'll hear their true intentions. Listen twice, speak once.

2Pac quotes about haters

Tupac in a suit. Photo: @2paclivesinmyheart (modified by author)

One of the things that can be said about 2Pac is his attitude towards people. A lot of people couldn’t earn his trust. The rapper also focused on advancing his career when haters spread bad things about him. Below are famous 2Pac quotes about enemies and fake friends:

Misplaced hate makes disgrace the races.

Temperature is as far as the heat goes; people are haters cos I'm doing something good.

Hate me; don't hate the hood. It made me strong; you wouldn't last that long.

Hate to sound sleazy, but tease me; I don't want it if it's that easy.

You gotta find a way to survive cause they win when your soul dies.

No one knows my struggle; they only see the trouble. Not knowing how hard it is to carry on when no one loves you.

That which does not kill me can only make me stronger. I don't see why everybody feels as though they gotta tell me how to live my life.

It’s the game of life. Do I win or do I lose? One day they’re gonna shut the game down. I gotta have as much fun and go around the board as many times as I can before it’s my turn to leave.

You must realize your value. A lot of people will say bad things about you.

You will need just smile to them when they say bad things about you. It`s your decision whether you listen to their words or not.

If you are hated, then you have done something that other people couldn`t. It means that your life matters. Therefore, all your haters are just fans – they don`t know it yet.

No matter what happens – you should move forward to your goals. Your enemies will try to stop you. Your friends may betray you. The people you love may leave you. It does not matter.

Short 2Pac quotes about life

2Pac in a white T-shirt. Photo: @Culture Vibe (modified by author)

Tupac wanted the world to understand that life is full of tough decisions, and nothing makes them easy. He wanted people to change their thoughts and approach toward life. The rapper helped people to understand that although life is unfair, they can still enjoy it and achieve their dreams.

They got money for the war but can't feed the poor.

People die but legends live forever.

Reality is wrong. Dreams are for real.

Study your lessons, don't settle for less.

Our future is our confidence and self-esteem.

Don't live to fight; fight to live.

Things change; that's the way it is.

Play the game; never let the game play you.

I didn't choose the thug life; the thug life chose me.

You gotta be able to smile through all the bulls***.

Always do your best, don't let the pressure make you panic.

The seed must grow regardless of the fact that it's planted in stone.

Don't leave this world without giving it your all.

Things will never be the same; that's just the way it is.

The only time I have problems is when I sleep.

Just cause you live in the ghetto doesn't mean you can't grow.

I'd rather die like a man than live like a coward.

Whatever it takes to switch places with the bustas on top.

We was young, and we was dumb, but we had heart.

Life is a wheel of fortune, and it's my turn to spin it.

Tupac holding a microphone. Photo: @2pac Shakur quotes (modified by author)

Don't believe everything you hear.

There's nobody in the business strong enough to scare me.

If you can make it through the night, there's a brighter day.

I don't have no fear of death. My only fear is coming back reincarnated.

When times are dim, say as I say, 'When there's a will, there's a way!

During your life, never stop dreaming. No one can take away your dreams.

Long live the rose that grew from concrete when no one else even cared.

You know nothing can stop me but loss of breath, and I'm still breathing so it's still on.

Do everything you can to make it around the system, over the system, or out the system.

I hate the man in the mirror 'cause his reflection makes the pain turn realer.

No matter how hard it gets, stick your chest out, keep ya' head up and handle it.

Everybody’s at war with different things. I’m at war with my own heart sometimes.

It seems like every time you come up something happens to bring you back down.

I would rather be stricken blind than to live without expression of mind.

Every time I speak, I want the truth to come out. Every time I speak, I want a shiver.

When you do rap albums, you got to train yourself. You got to constantly be in character.

Happy are those who dream dreams and are ready to pay the price to make them come true.

The world moves fast, and it would rather pass by than to stop— and see what makes you cry.

To all the seeds that follow me, protect your essence. Born with less, but you still precious.

Did you ever stop to think that I'm old enough to go to war, but I ain't old enough to drink?

Long Tupac inspirational quotes

The shirtless 2Pac. Photo: @The Place 2 (modified by author)

Tupac quotes about life will help you understand that life is a beautiful journey. It would help if you constantly wake up ready to seize the day and remind yourself that life is a great gift. You can bookmark these 2Pac quotes on your phone or computer for daily inspiration:

I feel like role models today are not meant to be put on a pedestal. But more like angels with broken wings.

Some say, 'the blacker the berry, the sweeter the juice.' I say, 'the darker the flesh, then the deeper the roots.

Tomorrow I wake with second wind and strong because of pride. I know I fought with all my heart to keep the dream alive.

It's time we stop worrying and get angry, you know? But not angry and pick up a gun, but angry and open our minds.

This fast life soon shatters, 'cause after all the lights and screams, nothing but my dreams matter.

Out of anger comes controversy, out of controversy comes conversation, out of conversation comes action.

Life's a test, mistakes are lessons, but the gift of life is knowing that you have made a difference.

In my mind, I'll be thinking, is this true? Will I fail? Am I supposed to fail? Should I just stop trying and give up? But then, that's exactly what they're waiting for me to do.

One thing we all adore, something worth dying for, nothing but pain, stuck in this game, searchin' for fortune and fame.

I believe that everything that you do bad comes back to you. So everything that I do that's bad, I'm going to suffer from it. But in my mind, I believe what I'm doing is right. So I feel like I'm going to heaven.

I am a society's child. This is how they made me, and now I'm sayin' what's on my mind, and they don't want that. This is what you made me, America.

I mean, why have 52 rooms and you know there's somebody with no room? It just don't make sense to me.

I'm not saying I'm gonna change the world, but I guarantee that I will spark the brain that will change the world.

There's gonna be some stuff you gonna see that's gonna make it hard to smile in the future, but through whatever you see, through all the rain and the pain, you gotta keep your sense of humour.

I want to be better. You grow. We all grow. We're made to grow. You either evolve or you disappear.

Tupac making a gun sign. Photo: @2pac Shakur quotes (modified by author)

We wouldn't ask why a rose that grew from the concrete for having damaged petals. In turn, we would all celebrate its tenacity; we would all love its will to reach the sun.

Death is not the greatest loss in life. The greatest loss is what dies inside while still alive. Never surrender.

I’m 23 years old. I might just be my mother’s child, but in all reality, I’m everybody’s child. Nobody raised me; I was raised in this society.

I think I’m a natural-born leader. I know how to bow down to authority if it’s authority that I respect.

Everything that matters is yourself. You can handle everything that goes up to you. Do not forget about that! It will help you in the future!

I just spent 11 and a half months in a maximum-security jail, got shot five times, and was wrongly convicted of a crime I didn’t commit.

What I learned in jail is that I can’t change. I can’t live a different lifestyle – this is it. This is the life that they gave and this is the life that I made.

All I'm trying to do is survive and make good out of the dirty, nasty, unbelievable lifestyle that they gave me.

You gotta make a change. You see the old way wasn't working, so it's on us to do what we gotta do to survive.

I know it seems hard sometimes but remember one thing. Through every dark night, there’s a bright day after that. So no matter how hard it get, stick your chest out, keep ya head up, and handle it..

Every day, I'm standing outside, trying to sing my way in, "We are hungry; please let us in. We are hungry; please let us in." After about a week, that song is gonna change to We hungry; we need some food. After two, three weeks, it's like, "Give me the food Or I'm breaking down the door." And after a year, you're just like, "I'm picking the lock." Coming through the door blasting.

I set goals, take control, drink out my own bottle. I make mistakes but learn from everyone. And when it's said and done. I bet this brother be a better one. If I upset you, don't stress. Never forget that God isn't finished with me yet.

Never surrender; it's all about the faith you got; don't ever stop, just push it 'till you hit the top, and if you drop, at least you know you gave your all to be true to you; that way, you can never fail.

You can spend minutes, hours, days, weeks, or even months over-analyzing a situation, trying to put the pieces together, justifying what could've, would've happened, or you can just leave the pieces on the floor and move the f*** on.

Tupac quotes about love

Tupac wearing a star-shaped ring. Photo: @The Place 2 (modified by author)

Tupac understood that the best love is the kind that awakens the soul and makes us reach for more. He loved everyone, including his haters and fake friends. The rapper also urged society to respect women. Below are famous 2Pac quotes about love:

A woman brought you into this world, so you have no right to disrespect one.

Is it a crime to fight for what is mine?

My aim is to spread more smiles than tears.

You never stop loving someone. You just learn to live without them.

Always falling too deep in a relationship, always end up being the one that’s hurt the most.

There’s no way I could pay you back but my plan is to show you that I understand, you are appreciated.

Ain't a woman alive that could take my mama's place.

I'm not saying girls are perfect cause we all know that's not true. But why be unfaithful to her if she was true to you?

My mama always used to tell me: If you can’t find somethin’ to live for, you best find somethin’ to die for.

I am not a perfectionist, but still, I seek perfection. I am not a great romantic, but yet I yearn for affection.

Just because I write some songs about bad women, though, that doesn’t mean I hate women. I’ve written songs that show great love and respect for women too. Songs that talk about strong, upstanding women and their pain.

I have women working on my music. They understand where I’m coming from. So does my mama. I always play my music for her before it comes out. Why do you think I wrote “Dear Mama”? I wrote it for my mama because I love her and I felt I owed her something deep.

I am a hard person to love, but when I love, I love really hard.

Let's change the way we eat, let's change the way we live, and let's change the way we treat each other.

Fear is stronger than love; remember that. Fear is stronger than love; all that love I gave didn't mean nothing when it came to fear.

What was Tupac's most famous quote?

"I'm not saying I'm gonna change the world, but I guarantee that I will spark the brain that will change the world." - 2Pac

What did Tupac say about love?

"Forgive but don't forget, girl keep your head up. And when he tells you 'you ain't nothing', don't believe him." - Tupac

What did Tupac say about dreams?

"During your life, never stop dreaming. No one can take away your dreams." - 2Pac

2Pac quotes about friends, enemies, love, and life are eye-opening. The rapper's words taught people how to distinguish real and fake characters in fellow humans and understand the reality of life.

