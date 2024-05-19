UK-based boxing sensation Anthony Joshua shared his immediate reaction to the thrilling fight between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury

In a video, Joshua, standing alongside football legend Cristiano Ronaldo, was seen intently listening to the announcer's verdict

As Usyk was declared the winner on a split decision, Joshua was captured enthusiastically shaking hands with Ronaldo, congratulating the Ukrainian boxer on his hard-fought victory

Joshua reacts as Usyk is announced winner. Photo credit: Richard Pelham

Source: Getty Images

Anthony Joshua reacts to boxing fight

As Usyk was declared the winner by a split decision, Joshua was over the moon, enthusiastically shaking hands with Ronaldo and congratulating Usyk, as shown by @boxing_mma_media.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Sam70850 said:

“Eddie realising he just lost loads on a future fight with AJ.”

Jbeau93 wrote:

“Is Ronaldo an actual fan or is he there cos he's Ronaldo... I mean fair though it is the case lol.”

User839393938393939:

“This Joshua will destroy both of them.”

Mrno:

“Joshua got schooled twice by usyk alread so no he wouldnt.”

Homie o'Brien:

“At least Ronaldo didn't have McGregor chewing his ear off the whole fight this time.”

Buffalo Bill:

“Wow Eddie had to explain who won & AJ Don't understand the points system.”

Gagzzzy:

“Little man beat 2 big men.”

Zeezou54:

“Weird to see a video where ronaldo is the shortest hahaha.”

Maryna99Q:

“Ronaldo doesn't even understand what's going on.”

