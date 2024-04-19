Awkwafina's relationship history: Who has 'Nora from Queens' dated?

Nora Lum, Awkwafina, is an American Actress, rapper and comedian. She has appeared in movies and TV shows, such as Crazy Rich Asians, The Farewell and The Little Mermaid. With her growing popularity, Awkwafina’s relationship history has piqued the interest of her admirers, who are keen to know the special man in her life.

Awkwafina at La Dolce Vita in Beverly Hills, California (L), Awkwafina at the Tory Burch & Humberto Leon, in Los Angeles, California (R). Photo: Donato Sardella, Gregg DeGuire (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Awkwafina was born in New York City, New York, United States. She has been in the entertainment industry since 2005 and has starred in several movies and TV shows. Who has Awkwafina dated? Like many celebrities, the actress has managed to keep her personal life under wraps.

Profile summary

Full name Nora Lum Famous as Awkwafina Gender Female Date of birth 2 June 1988 Age 35 years old (as of April 2024) Zodiac Gemini Place of birth New York City, New York, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Height in inches 5’1’’ Height in centimetres 155 Weight in pounds 55 Weight in kilograms 121 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Wally Lum Father Tia Lum Marital status Single School Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School University University at Albany (BA) Profession Actress, rapper, comedian Net worth $8 million Instagram @awkwafina Facebook

Who is Awkwafina?

The fast-rising actress was born on 2 June 1988 in New York City, New York, United States, where she was raised. Her parents are Wally Lum, a Chinese-American, and Tia Lum, a Korean-American. Her father worked in the IT industry, while her mother was a painter. She succumbed to pulmonary hypertension in 1992.

Awkwafina began her career as a rapper at 13. She has since released two albums Yellow Ranger (2014) and In Fina We Trust (2018).

She has starred in movies and shows, including Girl Code (2014–2015), Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising (2016), Ocean's 8 and Crazy Rich Asians (2018). Her leading role in the comedy-drama The Farewell (2019) earned her a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress nomination.

Top-5 five facts about Awkwafina. Photo: Rich Polk/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Awkwafina’s relationship history

Is Awkwafina in a relationship? The actress is seemingly single at the moment. She has maintained a relatively private personal life, particularly regarding her romantic relationships.

In a 2018 interview with The Guardian, the actress disclosed that she was in a long-term relationship with her boyfriend at the time. However, she kept his identity and the details of their relationship under wraps. She also hinted that being in love didn’t mean she saw a future as a traditional wife. It is unclear if the two are still together.

In a 2018 interview with Vogue, the rapper talked about a funny dating experience she had with a guy after college graduation. She discussed how her friends set her up with a guy and how quickly things fell apart. She revealed that he could not let her be herself, goofy and outgoing.

The rising actress also mentioned that they eventually stopped communicating altogether after she introduced him to her friends and recreated scenes from My Cousin Vinny. She said:

If he didn’t like the real side of me, then what am I doing? I just enjoyed and realized that I’m enough. I’m worth it and if you can’t get with that, then bye. If this really was dating, I’d much rather be at home alone, naked, watching Beverly Hills Chihuahua III, giving my cat a haircut.

Awkwafina at the Fashion Trust U.S. 2024 Awards held on 9 April 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Gilbert Flores

Source: Getty Images

Who is Awkwafina’s boyfriend?

Who has Awkwafina dated? The American comedian rarely opens up about her dating life, and it is unclear whether she is single or dating at the moment.

FAQs

Who is Awkwafina? She is an American rapper, actress, and comedian. Where is Awkwafina from? She was born in Stony Brook, New York, United States. What is Awkwafina’s age? The rapper is 35 years old as of April 2024. She was born on 2 June 1988. Who are Awkwafina’s parents? Her parents are Wally Lum and Tia Lum. Does Awkwafina have a boyfriend? The actress is presumed single. Does Awkwafina have a baby? The comedian does not have a baby yet. What is Awkwafina’s height? She is 5 feet 1 inch or 155 centimetres tall. What is Awkwafina’s net worth? She has an alleged net worth of $8 million.

Awkwafina is an American actress, rapper, and comedian. She is known for her roles in various movies and shows, such as Ocean's 8, Crazy Rich Asians and The Farewell. Awkwafina’s relationship history remains a topic of speculation among fans and the public. As of 2024, the actress is seemingly single. She rarely opens up about her dating life.

Legit.ng recently published Noah Sebastian’s biography. He is an American singer, songwriter, and producer best recognised as the lead vocalist of the metal rock band Bad Omens. The music group is known for hits like The Worst In Me, Just Pretend, and Like A Villian.

Noah Sebastian was interested in music from a young age and started playing musical instruments. He formed the five-member band Bad Omens in 2015, and the band has three studio albums so far. Read his bio to learn more about the rock music singer, including his net worth and why he quit social media.

Source: Legit.ng