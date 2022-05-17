Who are Saweetie’s parents? Meet Trinidad Valentin and Johnny Harper

Saweetie, real name Diamonté Quiava Valentin Harper, is an American rapper, songwriter, fashion designer, actress and social media influencer. She gained significant popularity for her single Icy Girl in 2017. Even though Saweetie is a celebrity who has hit the headlines many times, this time, her fans are curious to know more about the rapper’s family. So, who are Saweetie’s parents?

The American rapper poses with her parents Jonathan and Trinidad at her "High Maintenance" Listening Event on 12 March 2018, in Hollywood, California. Photo: Jerritt Clark

Source: Getty Images

Saweetie was raised alongside her twin sisters, Maya and Milan. Her grandfather is named Willie Harper, a former American football player who played for the San Francisco 49ers. Her grandmother is Roxanne Glass. Her grandmother took care of her when she was young.

Who are Saweetie’s parents?

Their names are Johnny Harper and Trinidad Valentin. Where are Saweetie's parents from? Both of her parents come from mixed ethnic backgrounds. Her father is of African-American descent, while her mom is of Filipina and Chinese heritage.

Who is Saweetie's father?

The American rapper and her fatherJohnny Harper attend the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater on 27 June 2021, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Her father is Johnny Harper. He grew up alongside eight siblings. As of 2022, he is 48 years old as he was born on 29 October 1973. He comes from an athletic family as his father was also a football player.

Johnny played football for the San Jose State when he was a youth, while his father played for the San Francisco 49ers as a linebacker for eleven years.

Harper has three children, whom he shares with his wife, Trinidad Valentin. Surprisingly, Johnny Harper was only 20 years when Saweetie was born.

Johnny has always been supportive of her daughter's career. He accompanied his daughter to the red carpet at the 2021 BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Who is Saweetie’s mother?

Saweetie’s mother is Trinidad Valentin, and she is a former American video model. Trinidad is widely recognized as the mother of the renowned American rapper, Saweetie.

Trinidad was born in 1976 and was raised alongside six siblings. She is 46 years old as of 2022, and she comes from a mixed ethnic background of Filipina and Chinese heritage. The model gave birth to her firstborn daughter, Saweetie, at the age of 17. Her mother helped her raise Saweetie as she was still a teenager and had to work.

Saweetie’s mom came into the limelight when she was featured by her daughter in an episode of The Icy Life in 2020. Trinidad had also appeared in music videos of renowned artists like Nelly’s Ride With Me and DMX's What These Bit*hes Want featuring SisQó. She also appeared in some of LL Cool J's music videos.

On 2 March 2022, Trinidad also hit the headlines when she made an appearance at Billboard Magazine’s annual Women in Music Awards ceremony event. She presented her daughter with the year's honour Game Changer Award.

Trinidad Valentin speaks onstage during Billboard Women in Music 2022 at YouTube Theater on 02 March 2022, in Inglewood, California. Photo: Emma McIntyre

Source: Getty Images

Where are Saweetie's mom and dad now?

The couple reportedly resides in Central Valley, California, USA.

Who is Saweetie related to?

The rapper is an immediate cousin to Gabrielle Union, an American actress and television producer. She is also a cousin to Zaytoven, an award-winning music producer.

How is Saweetie related to MC Hammer?

The American music producer MC Hammer is her uncle. Hammer is also the father of Gabriella Union.

FAQs

Unlike many celebrities, who tend to keep their families away from the public eye, Saweetie is different. The rapper regularly posts her parents on social media. Interestingly, Saweetie's parents have been supportive of their daughter's career in the entertainment scene, and often accompany her to major events.

