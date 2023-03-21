Gentuu’s biography: age, real name, net worth, is he married?

Gentuu is a comedian, digital content creator, and social media influencer from Nigeria. He is widely known for sharing comedy skits about relationships and friendship on TikTok and Instagram. The content creator is also the founder of CARELESS outfits.

Gentuu is a Nigerian social media influencer. He began his social media career in 2018. He boasts a significant fan base across various social media pages, particularly on TikTok and Instagram. He has also collaborated with top Nigerian comedians, including Sydney Talker, Lord Lamba, Nasty Blaq, and DeGeneral.

Profile summary

Full name Emuze Clinton Famous as Gentuu Gender Male Date of birth 29 May 1997 Age 25 years old (as of March 2023) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Benin, Edo State, Nigeria Current residence Lagos State, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African Tribe Igbo State of origin Edo State Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye clolour Dark brown Relationship status Single Profession Comedian, content creator, social media influencer Net worth $20,000-$100,000 Instagram @gen_tuu TikTok @gen_tuu1

Gentuu’s biography

The social media entertainer was born in Benin City, Edo State, which is located in the southern part of Nigeria, but grew up in Lagos State. He is a Nigerian national of African heritage and is from the Igbo tribe. His birth name is Emuze Clinton.

He completed his secondary education at Federal Government College, Ijanikin, in Lagos State, Nigeria. He later enrolled at the University of Benin (UNIBEN), where he studies Industrial Chemistry.

How old is Gentuu now?

The Nigerian social media influencer is 25 years old as of March 2023. When is Gentuu’s birthday? He was born on 29 May 1997, meaning his is a Gemini.

What does Gentuu do for a living?

Gentuu is a digital content creator, comedian, and social media influencer. He began his social media career in 2018. He mostly shares comedy content about relationships and friendships on TikTok, where he boasts over 2 million followers and 16 million likes as of this writing. His Instagram account has over 1 million followers.

He has a YouTube channel Gentuu Tv created on 3 May 2016. Currently, the channel has accumulated over 12 thousand followers, and he mostly shares the same content he shares on TikTok. Additionally, he has more than 684 thousand followers and almost 18 thousand followers on Twitter.

Gentuu has also worked with numerous Nigerian comedians including DeGeneral, Lord Lamba, Sydney Talker, Nasty Blaq, ThaEdoBoy, and famous dancer Poco Lee to create content.

The content creator is also into business. He is the founder of CARELESS outfits.

What is Gentuu’s net worth?

The Nigerian content creator has an alleged net worth of between $20 thousand and $100 thousand. He primarily earns his income through his social media endeavours, especially brand endorsements.

Who is Gentuu’s wife?

The Nigerian comedian is neither married nor dating anyone at the moment. He is presumed single as he has not disclosed any information about his previous or current relationships, if any.

Fast facts about Gentuu

Gentuu is a Nigerian content creator, comedian, and social media influencer. He is best known for sharing comic content on social media. He boasts a massive following across various social media pages, especially on TikTok and Instagram. He is also the owner of an online clothing brand titled CARELESS outfits.

