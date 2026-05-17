Actress Linda Ejiofor has shared how she once battled fears that her acting career had stopped progressing before her major AMVCA breakthrough

The actress revealed she turned to prayer during the difficult season and later landed two movie roles that transformed her journey completely

Linda emotionally praised her husband, Ibrahim Suleiman, for believing in her talent when she struggled with self-doubt despite her performances

Nollywood actress Linda Ejiofor has opened up about a painful season in her life when she feared her acting career had become stagnant before her recent career-defining success at the 2026 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards.

The actress made the emotional revelation during an interview with Ibrahim Suleiman, her husband, while speaking with Nollywire.

Linda Ejiofor shares that she once battled fears that her acting career had stopped progressing before her major AMVCA breakthrough. Photos: Linda Ejiofor.

Source: Instagram

According to Linda, there was a point in her life when she became deeply worried about her future in Nollywood despite years of hard work and consistency in the industry.

The actress explained that about three years ago, she felt stuck professionally and desperately prayed for a breakthrough.

Speaking candidly during the interview, the actress admitted that she reached a point where she questioned whether her career was still moving forward.

“Three years ago, I thought my career was stagnant and not going anywhere, and I asked God for something, anything,” she said.

However, according to her, things later changed after she landed two movie roles that eventually transformed her career path and restored her confidence as an actress.

Those projects later became the same movies that earned her massive recognition at the 2026 AMVCA.

Linda eventually won Best Lead Actress for The Serpent’s Gift and Best Supporting Actress for The Herd on the same night, a moment many fans described as one of the biggest highlights of the award ceremony.

Linda also became emotional while appreciating her husband for supporting and encouraging her during the tough season.

According to her, Ibrahim constantly reassured her that she delivered powerful performances in both films, even when she personally doubted herself.

“I am so grateful to God, grateful to my husband because he stood by me through this. He told me that I did well in both movies. To be honest, I didn’t believe him,” she added.

Watch the interview here

Reactions trail Linda Ejiofor's interview

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

Joy Ihuoma Adiele stated:

"It would have been me and my husband man. Just that I am not fair and I don’t have green dress.."

Martha Ibibo Justin shared:

"Chai I no blame anybody oh nah singlehood cos everything...but seriously when you marry right life become easy even in the midst of chaos.Congratulations on this beautiful feat.More wins"

Uchechi Igwe noted:

"Not me blushing so hard for this lovely couple make una no finish this love thing before people like us get married"

Osas Ighodaro steals the spotlight at AMVCA 2026

Legit.ng reported that notable actress, Osas Ighodaro, got fans talking after showing off several stunning outfits for the 2026 AMVCA, which was held in Lagos.

The actress especially grabbed attention with the glamorous dress she wore on the red carpet, which many people described as breathtaking.

Her fashion choices quickly became one of the highlights of the award night, with celebrities and fans flooding her comment section with praise.

Source: Legit.ng