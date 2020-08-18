Sonya Nicole Hamlin’s biography: Who is Idris Elba's ex-wife?

Sonya Nicole Hamlin is an American lawyer and former wife of English actor, producer, and musician Idris Elba. Hamlin and Elba got married in 2006, but their union fell apart in weeks.

Idris Elba and his ex-wife. Photo: @netwikionlineinfo

Source: Facebook

Even though she was married to Elba for a short time, she described him as the love of her life. Unfortunately, Sonya leads a very private life, and details about her are not readily accessible.

Profile summary

Full name Sonya Nicole Hamlin Gender Female Date of birth 1st January 1974 Sonya Nicole Hamlin's age 48 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Glenn Dale, Maryland, USA Current residence Maryland, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 149 Weight in kilograms 68 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Relationship status Divorced Ex-spouse Idris Elba University American University Washington College of Law Profession Property lawyer

Sonya Nicole Hamlin's bio

Who is Sonya Nicole Hamlin? She is an accomplished property lawyer born in Glenn Dale, Maryland, the USA, in 1974. She was formerly married to Hollywood star Idris Elba.

The property lawyer is a very private person. She rarely grants interviews about herself or her marriage to the actor. Also, information about her early life and family is unknown.

What is Sonya Nicole Hamlin's age?

Idris Elba's wife's age is 48 years as of 2022.

When is Sonya Nicole Hamlin's birthday?

Sonya Hamlin celebrates her birthday on 1st January every year.

Education

After her high school education, she majored in property law and studied law both in the United States and the United Kingdom.

Career

Sonya Nicole Hamlin is a successful property lawyer. She practices in Maryland, and her law firm is also located in Maryland.

Idris Elba and Sonya Nicole Hamlin's relationship

Idris and Sonya met in 2006 through the actor's manager. Their whirlwind romance began not long after they met. Sonya stated that they quickly realized how much they had in common.

They both loved cooking, were both dedicated to their families, struggled before making it in their respective careers, and loved boxing.

On 8th April 2006, the lovebirds travelled to Las Vegas to watch Floyd Mayweather Junior and Zab Judah's boxing match. For the pair, the boxing event was not the only thing that happened in Vegas.

While back in their hotel room after the fight, they decided to get married the next day. Idris bought a diamond ring from the jewellery store in their hotel; the two picked up a marriage license and went to the Little White Wedding Chapel to exchange their vows.

British actor Idris Elba poses during a photocall for the film âThree Thousand Years of Longingâ at the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France on May 21, 2022. Photo: Mustafa Yalcin

Source: Getty Images

None of their family or friends was present at the wedding. Instead, they had to persuade Daniel Krastev, a Las Vegas estate agent they met a few hours before their emergency nuptial, to be their witness. Within a few hours, Sonya Nicole went from being the girlfriend to becoming Idris Elba's spouse.

The newlyweds informed their parents about their marital status but kept the information from the public. They had a honeymoon in Jamaica.

Unfortunately, their beautiful marriage ended almost as fast as it started. Sonya and Idris Elba divorced six weeks after their marriage.

For Sonya Hamlin, being divorced was not easy. Her business also took a deep plunge during the recession, which made it a double hit for her at that time.

However, she managed to make a complete comeback both in terms of her happiness and her business ventures. Today, her business is thriving again, and she is in a good relationship. Sonya and Elba have remained friends, and they communicate now and then.

Why Sonya Nicole Hamlin and Idris Elba annul their marriage?

The collapse of their marriage was blamed mostly on Elba's rising Hollywood fame. In an interview, Sonya told The Mail on Sunday about why her marriage to the actor ended. She said,

It was very sad. Idris and I were madly in love, but he was getting a lot of flak for being married. Everyone was like, Dude, you’re the hottest sex symbol! It wasn’t the right look. That’s what they were telling him. I wanted to save the marriage.

Who is Idris Elba's first wife?

Idris Elba was first married to makeup artist Hanne Norgaard from 1999 to 2003. Elba has two children: a daughter with Norgaard and a boy with Naiyana Garth, his former girlfriend.

Who is Idris Elba's wife?

Currently, Idris Elba's wife is beauty queen Sabrina Dhowre. She is of Somali-Canadian descent. Sabrina Dhowre and Elba got married on 26th April 2019 in Marrakesh.

Sabrina Dhowre is an actress who has appeared in TV shows such as Three Thousand Years of Longing (2022), and CNBC's Sustainable Future (2021).

What happened to Sonya Nicole Hamlin?

After she divorced Idris, she went on with her life. Not much is known about her current endeavours.

How tall is Nicole Hamlin?

Nicole Hamlin's height is 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres), and she weighs 149 pounds (68 kilograms). She has black hair and brown eyes.

Facts about Sonya Nicole Hamlin

She isn't on any of the social networking sites. As a result, Sonya Nicole Hamlin's Instagram account is unavailable.

She ran a small office with about ten people when she met Idris.

Her divorce was filed in Maryland in June 2006.

Sonya is a die-hard boxing enthusiast who enjoys watching the weigh-ins.

She is a huge fan of English chocolate.

She enjoys music and spends a lot of time at the beach.

Sonya Nicole Hamlin was married to actor Idris Elba for only six weeks, but the divorce emotionally took a toll on her. However, she has since gotten back on her feet, and her business is doing well.

