Who is Rick Ness’ girlfriend? Get to know more about Leese Marie

Leese Marie is an American celebrity girlfriend. She rose to the spotlight as Rick Ness’ girlfriend. She has since supported her miner boyfriend in his career, occasionally having a supporting role in his reality TV show, Gold Rush.

Michigan-based miner Rick Ness kissing his girlfriend Leese Marie (L) and the miner holding gold in his hands (R). Photo: Photo: @thebigrickness on Facebook (modified by author)

Marie and her boyfriend Nick have had a turbulent relationship for many years. She has complained a few times of him cheating on her repeatedly. At some point, after they broke up, she faced backlash from Ness’ fans on social media until Ness stepped in to defend her. Regardless, the couple is engaged and living with Ness’ dog, Rubi.

Full name Leese Marie Nickname Leese M. Arie Gender Female Date of birth 27 October Age 40s Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Milwaukee, Wisconsin, United States Current residence Milwaukee, Wisconsin, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'4" Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 130 Weight in kilograms 59 Hair colour Black Eye colour Hazel Relationship status Engaged Fiancé Rick Ness Children 1 Profession Reality TV star, celebrity girlfriend Net worth $100K

Leese Marie's biography

Leese Marie was born and raised in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She moved to the Klondike region of Yukon, Canada, where she lived for a while before returning to the US. She and Rick lived together in Arizona briefly. They currently live in the miner’s home in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Rick Ness’ gf also has one son, but she doesn’t post much about him.

Rick Ness is a television personality and gold miner who gained prominence through his appearance on the reality TV show Gold Rush. Rick Ness joined the show in its third season, initially working as a mechanic for the crew led by Todd Hoffman.

Throughout his time on Gold Rush, Rick Ness transitioned from a mechanic to a full-fledged gold miner. He eventually formed his own mining crew and took charge of his operations.

What is Leese Marie’s age?

Rick Ness' girlfriend Leese Marie. Photo: @eoppyblog on Twitter (modified by author)

Leese Marie has yet to publicly reveal her year of birth, so her exact age remains unknown. However, multiple sources estimate that she is in her late 30s or early to mid-40s. Her birthday is 27 October, and her zodiac sign is Scorpio.

Career

Leese rose to fame for being Rick Ness’ girlfriend. After she and Rick made their relationship public, Leese started creating TikTok content about their relationship. However, following a tumultuous period in their relationship, Leese made her TikTok page private and has limited activity on the site now. She still has over 800 followers on the site, regardless.

Gold Rush Rick Ness’ girlfriend also had a brief stint as a reality TV star. In January 2022, she had a small role in her boyfriend’s show Gold Rush. Rick had issues with his driver, Riley, so Marie volunteered to help by driving one rock truck. However, she hasn’t been on other episodes and has yet to establish a reality TV career.

Leese Marie and Rick Ness' relationship

Rick Ness got engaged to his girlfriend Leese Marie in October 2022. Photo: @thebigrickness on Facebook (modified by author)

The pair made their relationship public in November 2020 via a Facebook post on the miner’s page. Shortly after their announcement, Leese became more active across social media, including Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

In October 2022, Leese revealed, via a since-deleted TikTok video, that Ness had proposed and she was going to be Rick Ness’ wife. The announcement attracted much excitement and hearty congratulations from the reality TV show’s fans.

Leese took to the same platform only a few weeks later to announce that they had broken up. She said that the miner had cheated on her multiple times over their two-year relationship and even abused her mentally, emotionally and physically. In November 2022, Rick confirmed the allegations via a Facebook post in which he confessed to taking her for granted.

As of January 2023, Rick and Leese have gotten back together again. Rick shared a photo of them on Facebook, promising they would make the most of 2023. Leese has since deleted her Instagram and Facebook pages and made her TikTok private. They are yet to tie the knot, though.

FAQs

Does Ness have a girlfriend? Yes, the reality star has a long-term girlfriend. Who is Rick Ness’ girlfriend? The reality TV star is in a relationship with Leese Marie. How old is Rick Ness’ girlfriend? Leese’s exact age is not known. However, she is estimated to be in her late 30s to mid-40s. What does Leese Marie do for a living? She used to be a TikToker but has since made her account private. She also appeared briefly on her boyfriend’s reality TV show, Gold Rush. Is Rick Ness married? No, the miner is yet to marry his long-term girlfriend, Leese Marie. Did Leese Marie and Rick Ness break up? Yes, the pair broke up in November 2022 after Rick cheated on Marie repeatedly. However, they are back together as of 2023.

Leese Marie is a celebrity girlfriend and a burgeoning reality TV star. She is best known as Rick Ness’ girlfriend. Throughout her relationship with the miner, she has supported his career and even appeared in an episode of his show, Gold Rush, to volunteer as his rock truck driver.

