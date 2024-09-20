The PDP and its candidate in the Saturday governorship election, Asue Ighodalo, have been urged to do everything to prevent the APC from rigging the poll

Primate Elijah Ayodele, in his latest prophecy, stressed that a vote for the APC is a vote for disaster, urging the people not to vote for the broom party

According to the cleric, Edo will be economically and spiritually down should the APC win the forthcoming governorship election

The people of Edo state have been urged to desist from voting for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Saturday, September 21, governorship election in the state.

Primate Elijah Ayodele, the spiritual leader of the INRI evangelical spiritual church, gave the warning in a prophetic message on Friday, September 20, adding that a vote for the APC is a vote for disaster in the state.

Who will win Edo election

According to the cleric, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in the state, Asue Ighodalo, will emerge the winner in the election, but the ruling party in the state must follow the APC "bumper to bumper" to avoid being rigged out by the APC.

Ayodele maintained that Edo would be down economically and spiritually should the APC emerge the winner of the Saturday election, calling on the people not to vote for the APC.

The Edo governorship election has been considered a three-horse race, with Ighodalo of the PDP, Monday Okpebholo of the APC, and Labour Party Olumide Akpata at the centre stage.

PDP distances self from peace accord

While all the parties signed the peace accord, a political ritual during an election in Nigeria, the PDP and its candidate declined to sign the peace accord, alleging that some of its members were being arrested unjustly.

However, the failure of the PDP and Ighodalo to sign the peace accord has raised some tension in the state, with some residents saying they would not come out to vote on that day.

