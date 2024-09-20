Playwright, Professor Wole Soyinka has explained how he gets the ideas that inspire his legendary works of literature

The Nobel Laureate sat down with CNN's Larry Madowo and he told the journalists why he likes more wine than water

He said he does not struggle to keep up with technological changes, which explains why he is not on TikTok

Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka said he prefers more wine than water.

The literary giant made this clear while speaking to CNN's Larry Madowo.

Wole Soyinka says his ideas come from isolation. Photo credit: X/Larry Madowo and Getty Images/ Simone Padovani/Awakening and Micheline Pelletier.

Source: Getty Images

A snippet of the CNN's African Voices interview was posted on X by Larry who sat down with the wordsmith.

According to Professor Soyinka, water takes up spaces in his belly.

Asked if he still uses pieces of paper to write, the playwright answered in the negative.

The 90-year-old author said he does not struggle to keep up with technological trends, noting he is not on TikTok.

He said the ideas for his works come from isolation, which means he gets his inspiration from being alone.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Soyinka explains why he likes wine

@GrahamBarnfield said:

"I asked my Dad the same question when he turned 90: he replied "national service and swimming in the sea."

@twarria said:

"Reading and Writing consistency keeps the mind and body young. Try it!"

@dkobia said:

"Wole Soyinka looks amazing for 90! What a legend."

@SaigonJeje said:

"A fine vintage does more than please the palate. It fuels the soul. Cheers to living boldly and aging with grace!"

@iamHaron254 said:

"Wine sends you to sleep or inspires you to work right away."

@ibukun_tayo said:

"You need to see his house in Abeokuta, then you will understand isolation. He doesn't like noise. He lives in his own forest. I think old people are kinda difficult to correct."

US Embassy celebrate Soyinka's birthday

The U.S. Embassy in Nigeria celebrated the 90th birthday of Nobel Laureate Professor Wole Soyinka.

The embassy highlighted Soyinka’s impressive body of work, including plays, poems, and novels.

The Nobel Prize organisation also honoured Soyinka’s achievements, praising his literary prowess and his ability to draw upon Yoruba culture’s legends, among others.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng