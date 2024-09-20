BREAKING: Tinubu’s Govt Announces Date To Start N70,000 Minimum Wage Payments
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events.
FCT, Abuja - The Committee on Consequential Adjustments in Salaries for civil servants has announced that the new minimum wage will be implemented from July 29, 2024.
The committee was established to implement the provisions of the National Minimum Wage Act 2024.
The agreement is contained Memorandum of Understanding issued at the end of the committee’s meeting on Friday, September 20, The Punch reports.
“The NSIWC will generate the appropriate salary templates for other consolidated salary structures for implementation; the effective date of the implementation shall be July 29, 2024.”
