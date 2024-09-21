30-year-old internet fraudster, Joseph Efe, has been arrested while attempting to rob and potentially kill a suspected sex worker at a hotel in Abuja

Efe confessed to had committed a similar crime against four other women before he was arrested by NSCDC operatives

The victim, Olivia Ijeoma Chukwuemeka, was rescued by operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC)

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events.

FCT, Abuja - Operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have arrested a 30-year-old internet fraudster while attempting to rob and potentially kill a suspected sex worker at Top View Hotel in Wuse Zone 5, Abuja.

The suspect, Joseph Efe, confessed to having lured and robbed four other victims he met through dating sites.

Suspected sex worker narrates ordeal in Abuja hotel robbery

Source: Twitter

FCT Commandant of the NSCDC, Olusola Odumosu, said the suspect was arrested while attempting to flee after allegedly leaving his victim tied up in the hotel room.

Odumosu said He met his latest victim, Olivia Ijeoma Chukwuemeka on a dating site – “Coded Runs” before luring her into the said hotel, Leadership reports.

“When he came out of the hotel premises allegedly to meet his accomplice, our officers noticed something was off and stopped him. He tried to escape, but we pursued and apprehended him, and on returning to the hotel, we found a young woman, Olivia Ijeoma Chukwuemeka, bound and gagged,”

It was gathered that Efe arrived in Abuja from Lagos on Tuesday, September 17, and had already victimised a woman at FAB, by Top Rank Hotel, Area 1 in Garki before proceeding to Top View Hotel around 2:30am on Wednesday, September 18, 2024

As reported by The Punch, while narrating her ordeal, Olivia said she lives in Enugu but visits Abuja for other business reasons.

She claimed she met the suspect some months ago.

Suspected sex worker rescued in Abuja hotel

“He said if I cooperate with him he will not hurt me like other girls. He said his friend was outside and if I made any wrong move, he injected me with something."

She added that:

“He warned me not to make any noise and left the room.

“I later noticed movement outside the door and saw the colour of the uniform the person was wearing and was relieved that it was the hotel staff.

“I struggled and dragged myself to the window and banged it hard. Luckily, the guy heard me and I made a sign pointing in the direction the suspect went,”

EFCC set to go after “Yahoo boys”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commissions said it is ready to support the effort to combat internet extortion scams.

This came after hundreds of fraudulent Nigerian Instagram and Facebook accounts were removed by Meta.

The social media giant removed almost 63,000 fake accounts last summer because they were linked to the growing "sextortion" issue.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng