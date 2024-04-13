Javaughn J. Porter's biography: Meet rapper Blueface's eldest son

Javaughn J. Porter is an American celebrity kid widely recognised as the son of Blueface. His father is a prominent American rapper famous for releasing hits like Respect My Cryppin, Thotiana, Fariana, Bleed It, Holy Moly, and TikTok. Javaughn J. Porter’s father is considered a benchmark of success for any artist and has won several awards from the RIAA's Gold & Platinum Program.

Javaughn J. Porter and his father hugging (L). Blueface posing in a white vest (R). Photo: @house0fblues, @bluefasebabyy on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Javaughn J. Porter was born in Los Angeles, California, United States of America. He has gained tremendous fame as Blueface's eldest son. Javaughn J. Porter’s father has been making headlines for controversial reasons and was arrested in November 2022 on weapon-related charges.

Profile summary

Full name Javaughn Johnathan Porter Gender Male Date of birth 29 April 2019 Age 5 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Rapper Blueface (Johnathan Jamall Porter) Mother Jaidyn Alexis Siblings 1

Javaughn J. Porter’s bio

The American celebrity kid hails from Los Angeles, California, United States. What is Javaughn J. Porter’s ethnicity? He is an American national of African-American ethnicity.

How old is Javaughn J. Porter?

He is 5 years old as of April 2024. When is Javaughn J. Porter’s birthday? He was born on 29 April 2019. His zodiac sign is Taurus.

Javaughn J. Porter’s parents

Javaughn J. Porter’s mom, Jaidyn Alexis, is an Instagram model, entrepreneur, social media influencer and singer from the United States. She is also the founder and CEO of the beauty and healing company Babyface Skin & Body LLC, launched in 2020.

Javaughn J. Porter’s mother is also a rapper. She released her first single, Stewie, on 22 June 2023. Some of her famous songs include Workout, Post Opp, and Barbie. The rapper is currently signed under Blueface's music label, MILF Music, where she is also a business partner.

Javaughn J. Porter’s father, Blueface, started making rap songs in 2017, but it was not until 2018 that he gained mainstream fame with tracks like Deadlocs and Bleed It. One of the rapper’s biggest songs is the Thotiana remix featuring rappers YG and Cardi B. Blueface has worked with several hip-hop stars, including Offset, Gunna, Lil Baby, DaBaby, The Game, Lil Pump, and Rich the Kid.

Top-5 facts about Javaughn J. Porter. Photo: @jaidynalexxis on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Does Jaidyn Alexis have kids?

The American social media influencer and singer share two kids with rapper Blueface: Javaughn J. Porter and daughter Journey Alexis Porter. The couple welcomed their second child, Journey Alexis Porter, on 5 August 2022.

The American rapper was also rumoured to have a son with Christean Rock in September 2023. However, he did a DNA test and discovered he was not the father. While addressing the DNA issue, the rapper tweeted on X (Twitter) saying,

Tell me why I snook an swab this baby DNA test results came in…. I am not the father smh ‍♂️ it’s a bitter sweat feeling cus I was coming around to it but definitely in my best interest thank you Jesus

Are Blueface and Jaidyn Alexis together?

Blueface and Jaidyn Alexis are no longer together. The ex-lovers were high school sweethearts who had been in an on-and-off relationship. Their engagement occurred on 22 October 2023 when they attended the Los Angeles Rams game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, California, United States.

When giving their New Year's resolutions, Jaidyn confirmed the speculations by declaring she is single. Additionally, Blueface claimed they were business partners.

How old is Blueface baby mama?

Javaughn J. Porter and his mom hugging (L). Jaidyn Alexis in a black outfit (L). Photo: @jaidynalexxis on X (Twitter), @officialjaidynalexxis on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The Thotiana hip-hop artist’s baby mama, Jaidyn, is 25 years old as of April 2024. She was born on 2 October 1998.

What is Javaughn J. Porter’s net worth?

Given that he is only five years old, Javaughn J. Porter’s net worth is unknown. However, according to News Unzip, Facty News and 247 News Around the World, his mother, Jaidyn Alexis’s alleged net worth ranges between $1 million and $2 million.

According to Celebrity Net Worth and HotNewHipHop, the celebrity kid’s father, Blueface, has an alleged net worth of $4 million.

FAQs

What is Javaughn J. Porter’s age? The American celebrity kid is 5 years old as of 2024. Where was Javaughn J. Porter’s born? Blueface’s eldest son was born in Los Angeles, California, United States of America. When is Javaughn J. Porter’s birthday? He celebrates his birthday on 29 April. Who is Javaughn J. Porter’s mother? Javaughn’s mother is Jaidyn Alexis, an Instagram model, entrepreneur, social media influencer, and singer. What is Javaughn J. Porter’s net worth? The celebrity kid’s net worth is unknown. However, his father’s alleged net worth is $4 million, while his mother’s alleged net worth ranges between $1 million and $2 million. How many kids does Blueface have? The American rapper has two kids: Javaughn J. Porter and Journey Alexis Porter.

Javaughn J. Porter, born on 29 April 2019, rose to stardom as Blueface’s son. His mother, Jaidyn Alexis, is an Instagram model, entrepreneur, social media influencer, and singer. Although his parents are no longer together, they co-parent him and his sister, Journey Alexis Porter.

Legit.ng recently published Angel Unigwe’s biography. She is a Nollywood actress, model, social media influencer, and presenter. Angel is best recognised for her roles in Light in the Dark, Here Love Lies, The Olive and Discerning Eyes.

The Nollywood actress has been acting since childhood and boasts over 30 Nollywood acting credits. She was about ten when she landed her first acting role in the Nigerian TV series Alison’s Stand in 2015. What is Angel Unigwe's age?

Source: Legit.ng