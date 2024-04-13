Who is Phyllis Minkoff? Get to know Maury Povich's ex-wife

Phyllis Minkoff is an American public relations and communications expert. She gained fame for marrying Maury Povich, a retired American TV and tabloid talk show host. Despite leading a separate life, Phyllis Minkoff has always been the target of the media and public. So, who is Phyllis Minkoff, and what led to her sudden divorce from her ex-husband, Maury Povich?

TV presenter Maury Povich visits Stars with host Michelle Collins at SiriusXM Studios (L) and pictured during the Today show season 68 (R). Photo: Slaven Vlasic, Nathan Congleton (modified by author)

Phyllis Minkoff has always been a charismatic lady. Unlike most celebrity ex-wives in the media sphere, she prefers to keep details about her personal life under wraps. Away from her divorce, Maury Povich's ex-wife has been actively involved in politics and noble causes that empower women.

Profile summary

Full name Phyllis Minkoff Gender Female Date of birth 15 February, 1941 Age 83 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Washington, DC., USA Current residence Greater Pittsburg, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Ex-husband Maury Povich (1962–1979) Late husband Phillip Baskin (1980–2005) Marital status Widow Mother Ida Minkoff Father Hyman Joseph Minkoff Siblings 1 Children 4 Profession Communications and public relations expert Net worth $1 million

Phyllis Minkoffs biography

Phyllis Minkoff is an American public relations and communications expert. Maury Povich's ex-wife was born in Washington, DC, on 15 February 1941. As of 2024, Phyllis Minkoff's age is 83 years.

She was born to her parents, Ida Minkoff and Hyman Joseph Minkoff. She spent her early life in Washington, where she was raised alongside her only sibling, Larry Minkoff.

Career

Phyllis Minkoff's career has always revolved around media, communication, and public relations. She is also politically minded and doesn't shy away from sharing her views. Notably, she supported Hillary Clinton's 2017 presidential aspirations.

She has also previously aligned with certain political figures, such as Senators Bernie Sanders and Joe Kennedy III. Phyllis is also recognised for her philanthropic efforts. She has generously donated to several nonprofits and animal shelters in the United States.

Top 5 facts about Phyllis Minkoff, Maury Povich's ex-wife. Photo: Matthew Eisman/Getty Images (modified by author)

She also identified as a member of the Women's Liberation Front, where she advocates for women's empowerment.

What is Phyllis Minkoff's net worth?

According to Buzz Nigeria, Phyllis Minkoff's net worth is alleged to be $1 million—she achieved it through her career as a public relations and communication specialist. Her ex-husband, Maury Povich, is worth $80 million.

Who was Maury Povich's first wife?

Maurice Richard Povich is a retired American television personality. He is best known for hosting the tabloid talk show Maury which aired from 1991 to 2022. Maury married his first wife, Phyllis Minkoff, in 1962. She adopted her matrimonial name, Phyllis Minkoff Povich.

The couple enjoyed 17 years of marriage until their marriage ended. Their divorce proceedings and subsequent separation were finalised in late 1979.

Many speculate that Phyllis Minkoff's extramarital relationship led to her divorce, considering she remarried shortly after her previous marriage ended. Nonetheless, Phyllis Minkoff and Maury Povich share two daughters from their marriage: Susan Anne and Amy Joyce Povich.

Who is Maury Povich's wife now? The legendary TV host is divorced. His last marriage was with Connie Chung, which ended in divorce in 1984.

Did Phyllis Minkoff remarry?

Phyllis Minkoff married Phillip Baskin, an attorney and Pittsburgh councilman, in 1980, only a few months after her previous marriage. The couple settled in Pittsburgh and welcomed two children, Shoshana Nudel and Janice Gondelman.

Phyllis Minkoff's 25-year marriage came to a sorrowful end when her second husband passed away in 2005 from Alzheimer's complications.

Maury Povich and Connie Chung attend the 18th Annual Brandon Tartikoff Legacy Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: David Livingston

FAQs

Who is Phyllis Minkoff? She is a famous American public relations and communications expert. Why is Phyllis Minkoff famous? She is widely recognised for her relationship with ex-TV personality and host Maury Povich. How old is Phyllis Minkoff? She is 83 years old as of 2024. She was born on 15 February 1941 in Washington, D.C., in America. Who are Phyllis Minkoff's children? She has four daughters: Amy Joyce Povich and Susan Anne Povich (from her first marriage) and Shoshana Nudel and Janice Gondelman (from her second marriage). Is Phyllis Minkoff married? She was first married to Maury Povich but later divorced. She then married Phillip Baskin, who unfortunately passed away in 2005. Did Phyllis Minkoff divorce? Phyllis and Maury Povich divorced in 1979. Where is Phyllis Minkoff's ex-husband? After his divorce, he married news anchor Connie Chung in 1984. They adopted a son, Matthew Jay Povich.

Phyllis Minkoff enjoyed a high-profile marriage with her husband, Maury Povich. Although she prefers to lead a private life, she doesn't shy away from helping others or expressing her political viewpoints.

