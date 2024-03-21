Amy Dumas' relationships: Is the former WWE star married?

Amy Dumas is a famous retired American wrestler and singer best known for his ring name, Lita. Dumas is regarded as one of the best female performers in WWE history. She has also worked as a producer and a trainer with WWE. Besides her successful career, her personal life has been a major topic of discussion among her fans. Here is all you need to know about Amy Dumas' relationships.

Amy Dumas attending the Mandalay Bay Events Center (L) and the Wizard World Austin Comic Con at the Austin Convention Center (R). Photo: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC, Rick Kern (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Amy Dumas, better known by her ring name "Lita," is a retired American professional wrestler. She gained prominence in the late 1990s and early 2000s as one of the most popular and influential female wrestlers in the WWE.

Profile summary

Full name Amy Christine Dumas Famous as Lita Gender Female Date of birth 14 April 1975 Age 48 years (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Fort Lauderdale, Florida, United States Current residence San Francisco, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5′6″ Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 134 Weight in kilograms 61 Body measurements in inches 36-25-36 Body measurements in centimetres 96-66-96 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Green Father Michael Dumas Mother Christine Dumas Relationship status Single Children 1 School Lassiter High School University Georgia State University Profession Singer Net worth $4 million Instagram @machetegirl

Who is Amy Dumas?

The retired wrestler was born as Amy Christine Dumas. She was born on 14 April 1975 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to Christine and Michael Dumas. Amy Dumas has a diverse heritage encompassing Mexican-American, Puerto Rican, Irish, and French roots.

Her educational journey took her through Lassiter High School, where she later pursued a major in education at Georgia State University. However, she discontinued her studies in 1993, finding the academic environment not satisfying.

Amy debuted her wrestling career in 1997. She has won multiple championships, including the WWE Women's Championship four times. After she retired from in-ring competition in 2006, Amy Dumas made occasional appearances in WWE and was involved in various projects outside of professional wrestling.

Amy Dumas' relationship timeline

Amy is currently single, but she has previously been in multiple relationships. Here is all you need to know about her relationship.

Matt Hardy (1999 to at least February 2005)

WWE Superstar Matt Hardy plays football with children from Special Olympics Bharat at ITC Maratha, Andheri in Mumbai, India. Photo: Satyabrata Tripathy

Source: Getty Images

Amy has been involved in numerous noteworthy relationships in the wrestling industry. One particularly prominent connection was with her fellow WWE wrestler, Matt Hardy.

They were a couple for several years and even featured in an on-screen storyline that captured the audience's attention.

However, their relationship came to an end in February 2005 when Matt discovered that she was having an affair with one of his close friends, fellow wrestler Adam Copeland, who is also known as Edge.

Amy detailed the way Matt discovered her involvement with Edge. She expressed:

My knee was hurt. I was coming home. I turned off my phone and I was ready to just kind of check out from wrestling and anything and Matt was just feeling like something’s not right. So I was asleep and he went and checked my cell phone and there’s that message from Adam and it was not like – oh he was just worried about my knee whatever. And I just looked at him and I said, 'I’m sorry' and I took my keys and I got in my car and it was six o’clock in the morning or something like that.

Matt Hardy is married to wrestler Rebecca Reyes, Reby Sky. The pair got married on 5 October 2013.

Adam Copeland (2005 to 2006)

Adam Copeland at the Syfy Upfront At Silver Screen Studios in New York City. Photo: Neilson Barnard

Source: Getty Images

After her split from Matt Hardy, Lita began dating another WWE superstar named Adam Copeland. He is a Canadian professional wrestler and actor. Adam gained recognition during his 25-year career in WWE from 1998 to 2023, where he performed under the ring name Edge.

Presently, he is affiliated with All Elite Wrestling (AEW), competing under his actual name. Additionally, he holds the title of former one-time AEW TNT Champion.

Amy Dumas and Adam Copeland's relationship stirred significant controversy in the wrestling community. It came to light that Edge and Lita had initiated a relationship while she was still romantically involved with Matt Hardy.

The affair happened when Mark had to stay back from several matches due to his knee injury. The whole thing was brought to the public's attention by Mark himself, who was later fired due to "unprofessional behaviour."

Shane Morton (2006 to 2008)

Between 2006 and 2008, Dumas dated fellow band member Shane Morton. Not much is known about their relationship, but it's alleged that they broke up in 2008.

Phillip Jack Brooks (2009 to 2013)

Phil Brooks poses for a photo during a screening episode of The Heels at the AMC River East Theater in Chicago, Illinois. Photo: Barry Brecheisen

Source: Getty Images

Amy was also in a relationship with Phillip Jack Brooks, popularly known as CM Punk. He is an American professional wrestler, actor, and former mixed martial artist. He is currently signed to WWE, performing on the Raw brand.

Lita began dating CM Punk in 2009 when both wrestlers worked for WWE. Amy Dumas and CM Punk initially became friends due to their shared passion for punk rock music, tattoos, and wrestling.

Their relationship, however, ended in 2010. They came back together in 2012 and broke up again in 2013. While together, the pair featured in numerous wrestling storylines and even partnered up for a few memorable matches.

Who is Amy Dumas married to today?

Amy is not married. She has maintained a relatively private personal life, especially following her high-profile relationships with individuals such as Matt Hardy, CM Punk, and Edge.

FAQs

Who is Amy Dumas? She is an American retired professional wrestler and singer. She is widely recognized for her time in WWE, where she was a significant force in the women's division. How old is Amy Dumas? She is 48 years old as of 2024. She was born on 14 April 1975 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, United States. When did Amy Dumas retire? She retired from full-time performing in 2006. She went ahead and formed the punk rock band The Luchagors. Did Lita really date Kane? Lita and Kane were not actually in a romantic relationship. Their on-screen portrayal involved a strange storyline in which they were forced to marry. Who is Lita's husband? The former wrestler has never been married. She is also single at the time of writing. How long did Amy Dumas and Matt Hardy date? The pair dated from 1999 to 2005. They dated for around six years. How rich is Amy Dumas? According to Celebrity Net Worth, her net worth is alleged to be $4 million.

Amy Dumas' relationships, particularly during her time with Matt Hardy, stand out as one of the most controversial due to its publicized ending. Currently single, Amy has chosen to keep her dating life private. For her role as Lita in wrestling, she inspires numerous women, including Liv Morgan, Paige, and AJ Lee.

Legit.ng recently published about Jeremy Clarkson's relationship timeline. Jeremy Clarkson is a British TV presenter, motoring journalist, and writer. He is popularly known for his role on the BBC car show Top Gear, alongside Richard Hammond and James May.

Jeremy Clarkson was born in Doncaster, England, United Kingdom. He is a prominent name in the British media industry. He writes weekly columns for The Sunday Times and The Sun. Besides his successful career, his personal life has been a major topic of discussion among his fans. For instance, does Jeremy Clarkson have a wife?

Source: Legit.ng