Deyemi Okanlawon and his colleague Bimbo Ademoye spurred reactions online after former came for latter

In a recent development, Deyemi Okanlawon resorted to Instagram to explain why he consistently trolls Bimbo Ademoye

He posted a video of Bimbo Ademoye replicating a macho video of him spurring the concerns of their fans online

Nigerian actor Deyemi Okanlawon has now explained why he has constantly taunted his colleague and friend, Bimbo Ademoye.

He posted a video of Bimbo Ademoye duplicating one of his viral videos and declared that he would never forgive her.

Deyemi Okanlawon revealed plans for Bimbo Ademoye. Credit: @bimboademoye, @deyemitheactor

Source: Instagram

In answering those who asked why he trolled her, Deyemi explained that the video was the reason for his actions.

"The 1 Reason. Why I'll always troll Bimbo Ademoye. This post is for those of you who always ask why I troll @bimboademoye all the time… Bimbo, so that you know, I can never forgive you for this!".

Bimbo responded in his comment section, stating that he hasn't seen anything yet because he is only starting. She accused him and his gym instructor of being crazy.

"You're just starting. You never see anything. You and your gym instructor dey crãzy".

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail Deyemi Okanlawon's post

Legit.ng compiled the directions below:

yah_dii:

"Who read the hashtags."

officialtboss_:

"She deserves it. I support because what is this Please do more cos na she find trouble first."

bella_p94:

"But why yourself go do this kind of video."

merlyn_tamunoemi:

"If you see how focused I was reading the the hashtags, you'd think I'm reading for my HR professional exam. Kai! I've become addicted to Deyemi's hashtags."

princesxy22L:

:@deyemitheactor - She get the Posture abii she no get the posture??? More of this @bimboademoye."

simply_meek22:

"The fact that I carefully read the hashtags like my life depended on it."

_divine_chidimma:

"UNEXPECTED PLACES SORRY UNEXPECTED THINGS IS HAPPENING HERE."

VJ Adams opens up on relationship with Bimbo Ademoye

Nigerian media personality Adams Ibrahim Adebola, best known as VJ Adams publicly addressed his relationship with Nollywood actress Bimbo Ademoye.

During a recent Channels Television interview, VJ Adams reacted to the long-running rumours regarding his affair with Bimbo.

He praised Bimbo's work ethic, character, and dedication to her family, hinting he highly regarded her.

Source: Legit.ng